Roland Martin Talks To Ed O’Bannon On Winning Lawsuit Against The NCAA

Roland Martin talks to Ed O’Bannon, the former UCLA basketball player who sued the NCAA over using his likeness without his permission. A judge agreed and he successfully won his case.

“I wasn’t the only one that had the idea to sue. It was kind of one of those things where I saw my face being used without my permission. I didn’t do it because I was looking for some big pay day. It was more like righting a wrong,” O’Bannon said.

