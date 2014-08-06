Dr. Sherry Blake Wants You To Have Better Relationships

PLAY AUDIO

Dr. Sherry Blake, better known as “Dr. Sherry,” is a therapist to the stars, though she considers everyone a “star” in their own right. Born in Nashville, TN, Dr. Blake is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Atlanta and is among the most highly sought-after media experts in the area of mental health.

Dr. Blake successfully combines a direct style, skilled techniques, and a touch of humor to make talking comfortable for those unused to revealing themselves through therapy. She was the relationship expert on Season 3 of Wetv’s Braxton Family Values”and for Season 5 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Dr. Blake earned her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She also earned her Master of Science Degree from Vanderbilt after graduating summa cum laude from Tennessee State University.

Dr. Blake has served on numerous corporate boards of Directors and is the past President of the Metropolitan Atlanta Mental Health Association. She has been awarded and recognized for her work by numerous organizations and has appeared on TV and radio programs including ABC affiliate WSB-TV, FOX affiliate WAGA-TV, NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV, CWK Network Inc., WJZF-Radio, WVEE-Radio, and more.

In addition to her specialty work with athletes and entertainers, she is the author of The Single Married Woman which focuses on empowering women in their marriages. For more info, visit her official website.

Is it OK to base the status of a relationship on the approval of family?

No. While family is important. it is your relationship and you must be honest with yourself!

I found out my man was cheating on me with another woman. Should I tell the other woman?

No. Don’t detail with the other woman, deal with your man. There are always “sidechicks.” The other woman is not the issue, your man is. Deal with him!

Dr. Sherry, could you give me some parenting advice? I would like to make my bond stronger with my son but I live in another state. I feel that I can only do so much from talking on a telephone.

Spend as much time on the phone and also do as much face to face as you can. Get to know your son. The circumstances will determine the strength of the bond.

Reality shows have ruined my life as a man. How can I convince my woman that the show is majority staged?

Remind her that reality tv is entertainment. The shows are ratings driven. And your relationship is not a TV relationship. It’s your personal relationship.

How do you deal with an alcoholic in the relationship?

Understand the person is an alcoholic. They must decide to get help you cannot decide for them. Don’t be co-dependent.

How can I show my woman that I want to contribute to her interests even though I may not be interested?

BE honest but there for her! Understand a relationship is give and take!

How do I keep my wife from getting my mother-in-law in our marriage?

Open lines of communication. Help her understand the relationship is between the two of you. She may love her mother, but her mother is not married to you!

Dr. Blake, how do I deal with the anger of my husband having an affair over a year-and-half ago? I’ve forgiven him but I can’t stand for him to touch me.

You need to get in therapy and work through the feelings. Anger is holding you back from moving on with your life. You are trapped in your own anger. And you need help with that if you really want this relationship.

How can I get in touch with Dr. Sherry? Does she do online or phone counseling or is it just one-on-one?

Dr. Sherry is available for one-on-one and limited online therapy (depending on the issue) but her Atlanta office number is 770-996-7622.

Do you know of any good relationship specialist that lives in the Midwest that you can recommend?

Contact me at my office for more information – 770-996-7622.

Any advice on how to proceed? I’ve been having problems with my partner, that are serious to the point of separation. How can we work out our issues when one party is completely unwilling to cooperate in even attempting resolution?

You need a third party involved. You will not be able to solve it between the two of you because you are in the middle of it. Third party will allow both sides to be heard.

I would like info on which way should I go knowing someone is being abused and won’t leave but no one will step in to stop abuse.

If it’s a child, you need to step in to report it. You may cannot stop it, but the officials need to be informed. If it’s an adult that is disabled, again you need to report it. If it’s an adult that is a willing participant, you can only suggest, but cannot make them do anything. Abuse is tough when people love one another.

My boyfriend and I have been together for a little over three years and he still won’t introduce me to his 10-year-old daughter. I’m trying to be respectful. Is this normal? How hard should I push to meet her?

After 3 years he hasn’t introduced you, something is wrong. Don’t push, but ask yourself what is this really about.

My brother recently divorced and he has broken ties with his siblings because we still have a relationship with his former wife. He wants us to embrace his girlfriend, who was instrumental in breaking up the marriage. We miss him, but we are very close to the former wife and would not like to change that. Help!

Understand that is your brother, his choices are his choices and you must be respectful of that. Stay out of his business but understand that you are risking your relationship with your brother.

Last year my husband found out about a friendship that I had with a guy for over 10 years. All it was was a friendship. I accepted the responsibility of my bad behavior and I went to counseling because I realize I had issues. I asked him to go with me. First he said yes, then as I started going and talking and changing my habits in the responses, he started picking at it and saying it wasn’t working.

So I stopped going. Now, a year later, he is starting to bring up what happened. We’ve been together for 20 years, been married for 10. He’s had his share of issues including drug use, adultery and losing jobs. I’ve always had a male friend. I felt I needed to have someone to talk to when he wasn’t willing to talk or to listen. How should I handle this? Should we stay together or should we move on?

She has to be honest with herself. Her husband’s feelings and concerns are valid and she must respect that. Go to therapy and try to work through your own issues. You must work through things yourself. Can you live with your husband not trusting you? Or are you ready to move on?

