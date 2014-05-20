Donald Sterling Defended by Paul Mooney

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney calls in to the TJMS to discuss the latest in news and headlines.
On Donald Sterling:
“I’ve known Donald Sterling a long time. He’s done a lot for black people behind the scenes,” Mooney says.
Everything from Michael Jackson’s hologram to declaring Frankenstein a Republician, he goes there as only he knows how!
Hear the rest of his interview when you click the link below or read the entire interview below:
TOM JOYNER: I want to come to one of these shows, Paul Mooney, you and Dick Gregory. I know y’all been out now for about a month. Paul Mooney and Dick Gregory will be in Atlanta this weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center at the Marcus Auditorium. Paul Mooney’s on the phone, good morning, Paul.
PAUL MOONEY: Good morning
TOM JOYNER: There’s a lot going on, Paul. A lot going on. Let’s start with the NBA and Donald Sterling and his ownership.
PAUL MOONEY: Donald Sterling, what about him?
TOM JOYNER: That’s what I’m asking.
SYBIL WILKES: What are your thoughts on him?
TOM JOYNER: What are your thoughts about him?
PAUL MOONEY: Huh?
TOM JOYNER: What are your thoughts about him? I’ve been waiting to hear this.
PAUL MOONEY: Oh, well, I’ve known Donald Sterling for a long time. I’ve known him longer than I’ve known you.
TOM JOYNER: What?
PAUL MOONEY: Yeah. Uh-huh.
SYBIL WILKES: And has he always been like this?
PAUL MOONEY: Huh?
SYBIL WILKES: Has he always been like this?
PAUL MOONEY: Well, he’s a little schizophrenic. I think he’s had two or three nervous breakdowns.
TOM JOYNER: That’s why he’s talking like that.
PAUL MOONEY: No, because he’s done a lot for black people, behind the scene for black kids, he’s done a lot for a lot of black people.
TOM JOYNER: I haven’t heard that before.
PAUL MOONEY: But he’s a womanizer and he’s got a lot of problems. He’s always had those problems.
TOM JOYNER: You really do know him.
PAUL MOONEY: Yeah. And the wife knows it too.
TOM JOYNER: Hmm.
SYBIL WILKES: Did you know …
PAUL MOONEY: Well, you know, most white women they always know. They always know, that’s why they marry them, they always know.
SYBIL WILKES: Did you know V. Stiviano?
PAUL MOONEY: Of course.
SYBIL WILKES: And so you know her as what kind of person?
PAUL MOONEY: Well I know she like black men.
SYBIL WILKES: Okay. And she likes old rich white men too.
PAUL MOONEY: Well, they all do. Why not? Y’all like them too. They leave you money. (Laughter) Why would you want to marry some old rich black man that’s broke? (Laughter) Unless you got some problems.
TOM JOYNER: All right, Michael Jackson and the hologram that they showed on the Billboard Music Awards. Did you happen to see that, Paul Mooney?
PAUL MOONEY: No, but I’ve heard about it. I mean they got a lot of holograms. I’ve heard about it, yeah, I’ve heard about it. Yeah, they’ve got a lot of things. They, you know, that’s an old Republican trick.
TOM JOYNER: Old Republican trick?
PAUL MOONEY: Mm-hmm. Republicans do that, pay off holograms, and clones, and you know, Michael’s always been in to that. You know that. I try to tell black people to watch all their old films, starting with Frankenstein. You know, when you watch things, they always know stuff. Listen, there isn’t a black problem, there’s never been a black problem. IT’s a white problem. Black people don’t run nothing, you know? White folks, it’s a white problem. It’s always a white problem. White power, they obsess with that. You know? So they’re always going to make moves so they can be in charge of things. And if takes money to do it, you know, fine.
TOM JOYNER: And a hologram.
PAUL MOONEY: Whatever, you know. I’ve already put an ad in the press. I’m up for sale. For a billion dollars I’m up for sale. (Laughter)
TOM JOYNER: Paul Mooney touring with Dick Gregory. Oh, my. And you’ll get a chance to see in Atlanta, the Georgia World Congress Center this Saturday at the Sidney Marcus Auditorium. I love you, Paul.PLAY AUDIO
For iPhone:
18 thoughts on “Donald Sterling Defended by Paul Mooney”
Jason Whitlock and Chuck Klosterman also defend Donald Sterling, see also my, Blaming Victims especially Donald Sterling – Can Oprah Come to the Rescue?
I’m glad Mr. Mooney didnt buck dance for the radio.. and notice how the media (even our own media) will slide you under the bus if you don’t tow their line.
What??!!
Y’all know he can’t go hard on the TJMS that sensor would have been going crazy. Just because most you expected something else doesn’t mean anything is wrong with him
Paul Mooney is sooooo funny he kps it real real talk that is
I read he has stage 4 colon cancer. Chemotherapy does strange things to the brain. Maybe this is why he sounds so out of it. God bless him.
paul mooney is not the same, he has prostate cancer and is going through chemo right now and touring so of course hes gonna sound out of it and not as quick witted as we know him to be, i think he needs to stay home and take care of himself, but maybe he needs the money.
I don’t knw if he was sleepy or wht but it was weird to say the least but wasnt this the same dude that had a problem with the movie D’Jango? but no problem with his clan friend….he trying to be the next Sterling side chick…lol
Something is wrong with Paul he is not the same.
Stick a fork in im’. He’s done.
Mr. Mooney has every right to defend Mr. Sterling, I have a couple friends whom I wouldn’t want some of my family members to meet, lest politics come up. However, it was Mr. Mooney’s verbal communication that left me disturbed for him.
That was very strange and disconcerting. Paul Mooney was not Paul Mooney and unless he was very tired, he needs checking on.
That was some bizarre ish right there………I listened earlier and actually had to login to read this because I thought I missed something.
Paul Mooney always had spoken the truth.
Many people can’t handle the truth.
Some of old heads know exactly what Paul Mooney is talking about. He was speaking the truth. He is so right about clones…the republiKKKans have been using that trick for years. Dick Cheney has been using clones for years.
He need help he sound a lil touch in the head
Does Paul Mooney have no family or friends that can come to his aide? He has really lost it and there seems to be no one who can talk him down or get him so help of anything. This has become really sad. His wit used to be so quick and now…..
Wow…that’s all I have to say about that interview. I mean that was almost as bizarre as the Columbus Short interview