Donald Sterling Defended by Paul Mooney

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney calls in to the TJMS to discuss the latest in news and headlines.

On Donald Sterling:

“I’ve known Donald Sterling a long time. He’s done a lot for black people behind the scenes,” Mooney says.

Everything from Michael Jackson’s hologram to declaring Frankenstein a Republician, he goes there as only he knows how!

Hear the rest of his interview when you click the link below or read the entire interview below:

TOM JOYNER: I want to come to one of these shows, Paul Mooney, you and Dick Gregory. I know y’all been out now for about a month. Paul Mooney and Dick Gregory will be in Atlanta this weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center at the Marcus Auditorium. Paul Mooney’s on the phone, good morning, Paul.

PAUL MOONEY: Good morning

TOM JOYNER: There’s a lot going on, Paul. A lot going on. Let’s start with the NBA and Donald Sterling and his ownership.

PAUL MOONEY: Donald Sterling, what about him?

TOM JOYNER: That’s what I’m asking.

SYBIL WILKES: What are your thoughts on him?

TOM JOYNER: What are your thoughts about him?

PAUL MOONEY: Huh?

TOM JOYNER: What are your thoughts about him? I’ve been waiting to hear this.

PAUL MOONEY: Oh, well, I’ve known Donald Sterling for a long time. I’ve known him longer than I’ve known you.

TOM JOYNER: What?

PAUL MOONEY: Yeah. Uh-huh.

SYBIL WILKES: And has he always been like this?

PAUL MOONEY: Huh?

SYBIL WILKES: Has he always been like this?

PAUL MOONEY: Well, he’s a little schizophrenic. I think he’s had two or three nervous breakdowns.

TOM JOYNER: That’s why he’s talking like that.

PAUL MOONEY: No, because he’s done a lot for black people, behind the scene for black kids, he’s done a lot for a lot of black people.

TOM JOYNER: I haven’t heard that before.

PAUL MOONEY: But he’s a womanizer and he’s got a lot of problems. He’s always had those problems.

TOM JOYNER: You really do know him.

PAUL MOONEY: Yeah. And the wife knows it too.

TOM JOYNER: Hmm.

SYBIL WILKES: Did you know …

PAUL MOONEY: Well, you know, most white women they always know. They always know, that’s why they marry them, they always know.

SYBIL WILKES: Did you know V. Stiviano?

PAUL MOONEY: Of course.

SYBIL WILKES: And so you know her as what kind of person?

PAUL MOONEY: Well I know she like black men.

SYBIL WILKES: Okay. And she likes old rich white men too.

PAUL MOONEY: Well, they all do. Why not? Y’all like them too. They leave you money. (Laughter) Why would you want to marry some old rich black man that’s broke? (Laughter) Unless you got some problems.

TOM JOYNER: All right, Michael Jackson and the hologram that they showed on the Billboard Music Awards. Did you happen to see that, Paul Mooney?

PAUL MOONEY: No, but I’ve heard about it. I mean they got a lot of holograms. I’ve heard about it, yeah, I’ve heard about it. Yeah, they’ve got a lot of things. They, you know, that’s an old Republican trick.

TOM JOYNER: Old Republican trick?

PAUL MOONEY: Mm-hmm. Republicans do that, pay off holograms, and clones, and you know, Michael’s always been in to that. You know that. I try to tell black people to watch all their old films, starting with Frankenstein. You know, when you watch things, they always know stuff. Listen, there isn’t a black problem, there’s never been a black problem. IT’s a white problem. Black people don’t run nothing, you know? White folks, it’s a white problem. It’s always a white problem. White power, they obsess with that. You know? So they’re always going to make moves so they can be in charge of things. And if takes money to do it, you know, fine.

TOM JOYNER: And a hologram.

PAUL MOONEY: Whatever, you know. I’ve already put an ad in the press. I’m up for sale. For a billion dollars I’m up for sale. (Laughter)

TOM JOYNER: Paul Mooney touring with Dick Gregory. Oh, my. And you’ll get a chance to see in Atlanta, the Georgia World Congress Center this Saturday at the Sidney Marcus Auditorium. I love you, Paul.

PLAY AUDIO

For iPhone: https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/052014paul.mp3

Also On Black America Web: