‘Scandal’, ‘Key & Peele’, ‘African Americans’ Among 2014 Peabody Winners

ABC’s “Scandal,” Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” and Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ PBS series “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” are among a record 46 programs to receive a Peabody Award this year.

The annual honor, named for businessman and philanthropist George Peabody, recognizes distinguished and meritorious public service by radio and television stations, networks, producing organizations, and individuals.

Peabodys also went to PBS specials “180 Days: A Year Inside An American High School,” a yearlong look at the challenges facing an inner city high school in DC; “The Central Park Five,” reexamining the historic 1990 case of black and Latino teenagers wrongly imprisoned for rape, and the racial climate surrounding their trial; and “The Race Card Project,” NPR’s Morning Edition’s look at the term’s political, pejorative meaning.

The Netflix originals “House Of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” and the BBC America dramas “Orphan Black” and “Broadchurch” were also recognized, as were FX’s “The Bridge,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad” (awarded a second Peabody for its final season) and CNN’s travel docu-series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

Additionally, former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, who recently announced that he is battling cancer, will receive an individual Peabody Award.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)

