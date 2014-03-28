“Does He Really Like Me…Or Is He Just Playing Mind Games?” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

D.L. Hughley Show guest Dr. Jennifer Verdolin, an animal behavior expert and author of Wild Connections, uses her knowledge of animal kingdom courting behavior to help solve a fan’s confusing dilemma: she’s very much attracted to her coworker, but isn’t sure if their “overwhelming chemistry” is real, or if he’s just playing around.
Listen to the audio player below to hear Dr. Jen’s solution for figuring out what’s really going on…
