CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health

Leave a comment

Roland Martin talked health and fitness with Spelman College President Beverly Tatum Monday on “NewsOne Now.” Tatum detailed how the historically black college was able to weather tough economic conditions in higher education by eliminating the school’s athletics program. In turn, Spelman replaced it with a wellness initiative that will hopefully impact more students.

Listen to Martin’s chat with Tatum below.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health was originally published on newsone.com

Beverly Tatum , health , Roland Martin , Spelman College , wellness

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health

  1. Jiggy5 on said:

    Eliminate athletics, WTF? Why a brother gonna go to an HBCU if he can’t be ballin’. Makes no sense.
    Holla’ at the Scholar

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close