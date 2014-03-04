Roland Martin talked health and fitness with Spelman College President Beverly Tatum Monday on “NewsOne Now.” Tatum detailed how the historically black college was able to weather tough economic conditions in higher education by eliminating the school’s athletics program. In turn, Spelman replaced it with a wellness initiative that will hopefully impact more students.
One thought on “How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health”
Eliminate athletics, WTF? Why a brother gonna go to an HBCU if he can’t be ballin’. Makes no sense.
Holla’ at the Scholar