How Spelman Balanced Its Budget And Improved Student Health

Roland Martin talked health and fitness with Spelman College President Beverly Tatum Monday on “NewsOne Now.” Tatum detailed how the historically black college was able to weather tough economic conditions in higher education by eliminating the school’s athletics program. In turn, Spelman replaced it with a wellness initiative that will hopefully impact more students.

