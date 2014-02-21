Guilty Verdict for Man Accused of Killing Tameka Foster’s Son

The man accused of killing the 11-year-old stepson of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster has been found guilty on five counts.

Jeffrey Hubbard was arrested last March for running over Kile Glover with a jet ski on a Georgia lake in 2012. The boy suffered severe brain injuries when Hubbard’s jet ski collided with Kile, who was on an inner tube that was being towed behind another boat. Kile was vacationing with his father, Ryan Glover, at the time of the accident.

Hubbard was convicted on five counts, including homicide by vessel, reckless operation and unlawful operation of a personal watercraft, reports TMZ.

(Photo: Twitter)