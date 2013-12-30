PHOTOS GALORE: BAW’s Top 10 Galleries of 2013

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for BlackAmericaWeb readers, photos are worth millions of clicks!

Check out the top 10 most clicked photo galleries of 2013. Which is your favorite?

Celebrities React to the Zimmerman Verdict Via Twitter

The world, including many well-known celebrities took to social media to voice their reactions to the “not guilty” verdict of George Zimmerman.

The Carter Family

Love ’em or hate ’em, no one can resist a sneak peek into the lives of power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Getting Better with Time

It’s true that black don’t crack! Check these celebs who are aging gracefully.

Shrinking Celebrities

Celebrity transformations were a big hit on BAW this year. From Jennifer Hudson to Al Roker, check out these shrinking celebs.

#TomJoynerCruise: Fantastic Voyage Photos Via Social Media

The 2013 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a huge hit and cruisers lit up their social media pages with photos capturing all the fun! See what went down on the cruise with photos of Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz and more.

Famous Sons and Daughters of Preachers

Did you know that Denzel Washington is the son of a preacher? See who else makes the list.

Most Revealing Celebrity Outfits

Some celebrities push the envelope with their music, acting and even wardrobes. Check out these memorable revealing outfits of the stars.

Married Couples Club

Ain’t love grand? Don’t answer that. Just enjoy this gallery of celebrities in married life bliss.

Upgrade or Downgrade?

These celebs have left their previous loves and moved on to greener pastures…maybe. Do you think they’ve moved up or settled for less?

Celebrity Men in Fraternities

This gallery pays homage to celebs representing the Greek life.

HONORABLE MENTION

Celebrity Women in Sororities

These famous women are successful in their careers and representing their sororities with dignity and grace.

Hot Celebrity Instagram Pics

This Friday feature is a big hit on BlackAmericaWeb. Who doesn’t like a peek into the lives of celebrities?

