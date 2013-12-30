CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

PHOTOS GALORE: BAW’s Top 10 Galleries of 2013

Leave a comment

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for BlackAmericaWeb readers, photos are worth millions of clicks!

Check out the top 10 most clicked photo galleries of 2013. Which is your favorite?

1.jill_.scott_.job_.teacher..JPG

Celebrities React to the Zimmerman Verdict Via Twitter

The world, including many well-known celebrities took to social media to voice their reactions to the “not guilty” verdict of George Zimmerman.

On Stage At "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert

The Carter Family

Love ’em or hate ’em, no one can resist a sneak peek into the lives of power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

morris_chestnut_red

Getting Better with Time

It’s true that black don’t crack! Check these celebs who are aging gracefully.

Samsung Hope for Children 2012 - Arrivals

Shrinking Celebrities

Celebrity transformations were a big hit on BAW this year. From Jennifer Hudson to Al Roker, check out these shrinking celebs.

jaime-foxx-fv

#TomJoynerCruise: Fantastic Voyage Photos Via Social Media

The 2013 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a huge hit and cruisers lit up their social media pages with photos capturing all the fun! See what went down on the cruise with photos of Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz and more.

denzel-washington-thinking

Famous Sons and Daughters of Preachers

Did you know that Denzel Washington is the son of a preacher? See who else makes the list.

JTM-055826

Most Revealing Celebrity Outfits

Some celebrities push the envelope with their music, acting and even wardrobes. Check out these memorable revealing outfits of the stars.

9.boris_.ari_.nicole.metontheset.jpg

Married Couples Club

Ain’t love grand? Don’t answer that. Just enjoy this gallery of celebrities in married life bliss.

ShaunieandMArlon.jpg

Upgrade or Downgrade?

These celebs have left their previous loves and moved on to greener pastures…maybe. Do you think they’ve moved up or settled for less?

terrence_j_official_photo

Celebrity Men in Fraternities

This gallery pays homage to celebs representing the Greek life.

HONORABLE MENTION

4.keishaknightpulliamsorority

Celebrity Women in Sororities

These famous women are successful in their careers and representing their sororities with dignity and grace.

Screen Shot 2013-12-20 at 9.51.34 AM

Hot Celebrity Instagram Pics

This Friday feature is a big hit on BlackAmericaWeb. Who doesn’t like a peek into the lives of celebrities?

Ari Nicole Parker , Beyonce , Boris Kodjoe , Denzel Washington , Halle Berry , Jay-Z , Jennifer Hudson , Maxwell , photo gallery , Year in Review

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading PHOTOS GALORE: BAW’s Top 10 Galleries of 2013

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

One thought on “PHOTOS GALORE: BAW’s Top 10 Galleries of 2013

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close