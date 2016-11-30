Angela Bassett , Bern Nadette Stanis , Denzel Washington

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

Posted November 30, 2016

We take a look at the celebrities who are aging gracefully, and those of who might even look better now!

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

30 photos Launch gallery

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

Continue reading Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

We take a look at the celebrities who are aging gracefully, and those of who might even look better now!

Related Galleries
Who Wore What at the 'Best Man Holiday' L.A. Premiere?
Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family
Celebrity Kids Names: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel
Celebrating Mother's Day: Shout Out to Seasoned Moms
Celebrity Moms We Love
Our Favorite Buddy Cop Movies of All-Time
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now