Beyoncé’s Background Singers, The Mamas, Prep Album Of Their Own

Beyonce’s background singers are working on an album of their own! Known as The Mamas, Montina Cooper-Donnell, Crystal Collins and Tiffany Moniqué Riddick recently stopped by New York’s Hot 97 radio to discuss their solo group plans.
“Yeah, we’re working on that,” the ladies told program director-turned-host Ebro of their debut album. As far as Bey’s approval, Montina said, “You know what, she would support because that’s the type of artist she is.”
“That’s what I love about her,” Chrissy chimed in. “She gives everybody their shine and she believes in us. She loves us so we love her.”
MUST READ: Beyonce Explains Why She’s Not Perfect, Despite Her Perfection [VIDEO]
“She’s not intimidated by talent,” Tiffany explained. “In fact she likes to showcase it. Like, she know she’s confident and what she has to offer, but she’s just as proud of the team behind her.”
The Mamas said they plan to follow Queen Bey’s work ethic for their new project.
“That girl works hard,” Montina said. “Like production rehearsals are crazy. We may work 16 hours that day, but the crazy thing about Bey is, before we come in, she’s there and when we leave, she still stays.”
“And when we come in the next day, she’s there,” Tiffany added.
MUST READ: Beyonce’s New Sultry Image Is Here To Stay & You Will Deal [OPINION]
A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but until then, check out their full interview below.
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!
RELATED STORIES
Blue Ivy Carter: The Perfect Mix Of Beyonce & Jay Z
‘Beyonce’ Album Review: The Queen Reclaims Her Throne (In Case You Got It Twisted)
Check Out This Gallery
BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce
BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce
1. Whew! What a Year!1 of 30
2. February: Superbowl SHUT DOWN2 of 30
3. February: Destiny's Child Reunited3 of 30
4. February: Still Slaying Even Without A Gown4 of 30
5. February: Life Is But A Dream Debuts5 of 30
6. February: Bey Gets Oprah's Stanship6 of 30
7. February: GQ Cover Slays Newsstands7 of 30
8. March: "I Been On/Bow Down" Releases8 of 30
9. March: Vogue's 'Power' Issue9 of 30
10. March: Shape Magazine Cover10 of 30
11. April: Bey's Nippy Bodysuit11 of 30
12. April: Kicks Off The Epic "The Mrs. Carter World Tour"12 of 30
13. April: Pepsi Max Unveils Global Beyonce Campaign13 of 30
14. April: H&M Launches Swimsuit Campaign14 of 30
15. May: Anniversary Trip to Cuba15 of 30
16. May: One Glass of Wine Shuts Down All Rumors16 of 30
17. May: Met Gala17 of 30
18. May: Beyonce Cover British Vogue18 of 30
19. June: Headlines 'Chime For Change'19 of 30
20. August: Shatters Instagram With Short 'Do20 of 30
21. August: Pixie Cut Turns Into A Blunt Bob At V Festival21 of 30
22. August: Budweiser Made In America Festival Benefiting The United Way22 of 30
23. September: Watch The Throne! Jay & Bey Top Forbes' Richest Couple List23 of 30
24. October: The Photobomb That Really Wasn't24 of 30
25. November: The Quiet Before The Storm25 of 30
26. December: Bey Ousts Kim As Bings' Most Searched Celeb26 of 30
27. December: Beyoncé27 of 30
28. December: Bey Shops It Up At Walmart, Clearly Ignores Target28 of 30
29. December: Bey Attends Her Visual Album Screening29 of 30
Beyoncé’s Background Singers, The Mamas, Prep Album Of Their Own was originally published on hellobeautiful.com