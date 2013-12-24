DL Hughley Show Trending
Beyoncé’s Background Singers, The Mamas, Prep Album Of Their Own

The Mamas

Beyonce’s background singers are working on an album of their own! Known as The Mamas, Montina Cooper-Donnell, Crystal Collins and Tiffany Moniqué Riddick recently stopped by New York’s Hot 97 radio to discuss their solo group plans.

“Yeah, we’re working on that,” the ladies told program director-turned-host Ebro of their debut album. As far as Bey’s approval, Montina said, “You know what, she would support because that’s the type of artist she is.”

“That’s what I love about her,” Chrissy chimed in. “She gives everybody their shine and she believes in us. She loves us so we love her.”

“She’s not intimidated by talent,” Tiffany explained. “In fact she likes to showcase it. Like, she know she’s confident and what she has to offer, but she’s just as proud of the team behind her.”

The Mamas said they plan to follow Queen Bey’s work ethic for their new project.

“That girl works hard,” Montina said. “Like production rehearsals are crazy. We may work 16 hours that day, but the crazy thing about Bey is, before we come in, she’s there and when we leave, she still stays.”

“And when we come in the next day, she’s there,” Tiffany added.

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but until then, check out their full interview below.

