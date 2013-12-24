Beyoncé’s Background Singers, The Mamas, Prep Album Of Their Own

Beyonce’s background singers are working on an album of their own! Known as The Mamas, Montina Cooper-Donnell, Crystal Collins and Tiffany Moniqué Riddick recently stopped by New York’s Hot 97 radio to discuss their solo group plans.

“Yeah, we’re working on that,” the ladies told program director-turned-host Ebro of their debut album. As far as Bey’s approval, Montina said, “You know what, she would support because that’s the type of artist she is.”

“That’s what I love about her,” Chrissy chimed in. “She gives everybody their shine and she believes in us. She loves us so we love her.”

MUST READ: Beyonce Explains Why She’s Not Perfect, Despite Her Perfection [VIDEO]

“She’s not intimidated by talent,” Tiffany explained. “In fact she likes to showcase it. Like, she know she’s confident and what she has to offer, but she’s just as proud of the team behind her.”

The Mamas said they plan to follow Queen Bey’s work ethic for their new project.

“That girl works hard,” Montina said. “Like production rehearsals are crazy. We may work 16 hours that day, but the crazy thing about Bey is, before we come in, she’s there and when we leave, she still stays.”

“And when we come in the next day, she’s there,” Tiffany added.

MUST READ: Beyonce’s New Sultry Image Is Here To Stay & You Will Deal [OPINION]

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but until then, check out their full interview below.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

Blue Ivy Carter: The Perfect Mix Of Beyonce & Jay Z

‘Beyonce’ Album Review: The Queen Reclaims Her Throne (In Case You Got It Twisted)

Check Out This Gallery

BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce 30 photos Launch gallery BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce 1. Whew! What a Year! 1 of 30 2. February: Superbowl SHUT DOWN 2 of 30 3. February: Destiny's Child Reunited 3 of 30 4. February: Still Slaying Even Without A Gown 4 of 30 5. February: Life Is But A Dream Debuts 5 of 30 6. February: Bey Gets Oprah's Stanship 6 of 30 7. February: GQ Cover Slays Newsstands 7 of 30 8. March: "I Been On/Bow Down" Releases 8 of 30 9. March: Vogue's 'Power' Issue 9 of 30 10. March: Shape Magazine Cover 10 of 30 11. April: Bey's Nippy Bodysuit 11 of 30 12. April: Kicks Off The Epic "The Mrs. Carter World Tour" 12 of 30 13. April: Pepsi Max Unveils Global Beyonce Campaign 13 of 30 14. April: H&M Launches Swimsuit Campaign 14 of 30 15. May: Anniversary Trip to Cuba 15 of 30 16. May: One Glass of Wine Shuts Down All Rumors 16 of 30 17. May: Met Gala 17 of 30 18. May: Beyonce Cover British Vogue 18 of 30 19. June: Headlines 'Chime For Change' 19 of 30 20. August: Shatters Instagram With Short 'Do 20 of 30 21. August: Pixie Cut Turns Into A Blunt Bob At V Festival 21 of 30 22. August: Budweiser Made In America Festival Benefiting The United Way 22 of 30 23. September: Watch The Throne! Jay & Bey Top Forbes' Richest Couple List 23 of 30 24. October: The Photobomb That Really Wasn't 24 of 30 25. November: The Quiet Before The Storm 25 of 30 26. December: Bey Ousts Kim As Bings' Most Searched Celeb 26 of 30 27. December: Beyoncé 27 of 30 28. December: Bey Shops It Up At Walmart, Clearly Ignores Target 28 of 30 29. December: Bey Attends Her Visual Album Screening 29 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce BOW DOWN: 2013 Was The Year Of Beyonce Did you know HelloBeautiful is on Instagram? Follow us! Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter! Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Beyoncé’s Background Singers, The Mamas, Prep Album Of Their Own was originally published on hellobeautiful.com