Khloe Afraid if She Files for Divorce Lamar Will Kill Himself

This story sounds crazy and suspect, but it’s plausible at the same time.

Khloe Kardashian, according to a TMZ report, has not taken any steps to divorce Lamar Odom because she’s afraid he’ll die or kill himself if she does.

Sources connected to the couple say, barring a miracle, Khloe thinks divorce is “inevitable.” But she’s afraid if she files, Lamar will overdose and die or be pushed over the edge and commit suicide.

Those same  “sources” also say that Khloe has put her life on hold, and at some point she has to take care of herself.

Bottom Line: Khloe is just too afraid to pull the trigger.  So for now, no divorce papers have been drawn up and there’s no plan for that to happen in the immediate future.

Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom

