ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta is set to hear about a child custody battle between R&B singer Usher and his ex-wife.
Tameka Foster Raymond requested the hearing earlier this week after the former couple’s son got caught in a pool drain while in the care of the Grammy winner’s aunt. Fulton County Superior Court Judge John Goger set the hearing for Friday afternoon.
Raymond’s court filing says the 5-year-old boy “suffered a near-death accident” while left unsupervised at Usher’s home on Monday. She’s seeking temporary primary custody of the former couple’s two children.
Usher and Tameka Raymond married in 2007 and divorced two years later. They went through a lengthy child custody battle, and Usher was awarded primary custody of the boys last year.
(Photo: AP)
7 thoughts on “Usher’s Child Custody Battle Back in Court Today”
Accidents happen even if their son was with the mother but Thank God he came out okay. I wonder what was the reason that she lost custody in the first place? normally a court awards custody to the mother unless it is deem she is unfit. but for Tameka she has already lost 1 son to an accident an unless you are a mother and have experience a lost of a child you will never know. both parents should look out for the welfare of the children.
this could have happened to any child, Tameka is just using this as her reason to get the kids back so “she” can get child support. Just be there for your child
TOTALLY agree!!! Seems like she did it the same day/night it happend!! The thought and request of taking him to court I mean. She was like a shark circling the waters waiting for SOMETHING to go down so she could pounce down on him!!
Is this woman paying child support? If not… she needs to do so.
One more comment. What the … was Usher thinking when he married that ugly A.. woman. I would really like to know.
Tameka needs to get a Therapist and go somewhere and sit down. She is making a fool out of herself. Accidents happen when it comes to kids.
Reblogged this on The Student Becomes The Teacher.