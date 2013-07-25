Things A Town Crier Would Say in Detroit- MORNING MINUTE

Dr. Cornell West is lashing out at both MSNBC and Reverend Al Sharpton. West called MSNBC the Rent-a-Negro network. And he said that Reverend Al is on the Obama plantation. And, of course, all this was said on his homeboy Tavis Smiley’s radio show. Tavis and Cornell have become the old men up in the balcony in The Muppet Show.
The royal baby now has a name. Prince William and Katherine have named their baby boy George, which just happens to be the most hated name by black folks right now.
But also in jolly old England the town crier who announced the birth of the royal baby has become an international start. Hear ye, hear ye, the future king is born. And so now the British town crier is in demand here in America, in Detroit. Hear ye, hear ye, our asses are broke. In New York. Hear ye, hear ye, do not tweetith thine meat. And in Atlanta. Hear ye, hear year, Kirk Frost does loveth them homes.
Why is it education can carry you the wrong way? Obama is President of all the people, and he wants HAND OUTS for Obama? What do they do to help Blacks in America, except say bad things about Obama so THEY CAN KEEP THEIR WHITE SPONSORS. Money in their pockets, not helping 1 black family in need. Mr.West needs to comb his wig. He is no Fredrick Douglass. Where is his FOUNDATION, to help people. He is like “lighting” from the AMOS and ANDY SHOW!!