SMH: NFL Player Accused of DUI in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alfonzo Dennard of the New England Patriots was arrested Thursday and accused of driving drunk in Lincoln where he once starred as a Nebraska defensive back.

Lincoln police said Dennard, 24, was pulled over southeast of downtown Lincoln just before 2 a.m. and failed a field sobriety test.

Police spokeswoman Katie Flood said Dennard was taken to a detoxification center but not jailed. He also was accused of refusing a chemical test and a driving infraction and had not been charged.

A phone listing for Dennard couldn’t be found. Patriots spokesman Stacey James said the team expected to issue a statement Thursday.

In April, Dennard was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation for assaulting a police officer outside a Lincoln bar on Apr. 21, 2012. His attorney from that case declined comment on Thursday’s arrest.

The jail sentence is scheduled to begin next March. Terry Dougherty, Dennard’s attorney in last year’s case, said in April 2013 that he would ask Lancaster County District Judge Stephanie Stacy to suspend the jail sentence if Dennard complied with the terms of his probation over the next 11 months. Stacy said she would consider such a motion.

One week after his arrest last year, the Patriots drafted Dennard in the seventh round, later than had been expected. He was the 224th pick overall.

Dennard sat out the first four games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury then came off the bench in the next two. He started seven of the last 10 regular-season games and both playoff games.

Dennard’s arrest came 15 days after tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Boston semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

The Patriots cut Hernandez after he was arrested and before the charges were announced.

