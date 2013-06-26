We now know the reason why Scottie Pippen beat that man unconscious. Scotty says the drunk dude spit on him and then called him the N word. So Pippin proceed to pummel that punk into the pavement. I bet he’ll never use the N word again because Scotty beat the Paula Deen out of him.
And speaking of Paula Deen, Paula Deen sons says that their mom is no racist. They say that when they were growing up their momma Paula Deen always had black people in their home, like Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and that Negro from the Cream of Wheat box.
A bunch of items once owned by Monica Lewinsky are now up for auction, including a letter from Bill Clinton and Monica’s black negligée. And both were signed by Bill Clinton. But if you buy the negligée you may, uh, want to wash that signature off.
2 thoughts on “Paula Deen’s Sons Say She’s NOT a RACIST- MORNING MINUTE”
Check out Paula Deen from Wednesday’s NBC’s today show. It was an in depth 13 minute interview. Here are things that came to light; The woman who said that Paula Deen is a racist is a white woman herself, who works as a manager for Paula Deen’s brother restaurant…….What’s in it for her? Now, the only time when Deen said she used the N word was 33 years ago when a man had a gun to her head, she said he was shaking and nervous. Now, who knows she could of said N.. please. You would of said more then that. But when she used the word it was when she was telling the police about him. In her mind and many other people’s minds there are Nig’s and Black people.
When Deen talked about hiring middle class Black men to work as waiters at an event, In the deposition, Deen was asked would you call these men N’s…..Deen said “No, because they’re not”. They are hard working men. Deen said she didn’t know if the N word offended Black people or not, because……. “when I go into my kitchen’s I hear young people using that word and it makes me distressed”. Said Deen “Young people need to respect themselves more and stop using that word”.
Now, as much as people want to call Paula Deen a racist, it’s a lost cause. So what people need to do, is stop letting their kids and yourself if you’re guilty of it…. using the N word in public. There use to be a code among all Black people which was simply to not use the N word in public and definitely not in mixed company. That word was to only be used among your friends and at home if allowed. But somewhere in the late 80’s, black people took Nig and tossed it out anywhere in public. It’s a shame because the same people who grow up using that word in front of anybody in public and who are adults now and still use it in public, in front of total strangers, mixed company, at work, etc. were not raised right to begin with.
FYI, there is difference between a Niger and a Black person…….so which one are you?
LOL, oh man!!