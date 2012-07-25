Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), children under the age of 18 accounted for just over one percent of the total plastic surgeries in 2010, undergoing 125,397 procedures.

But the numbers are growing as teenagers, and even younger children, are turning to plastic surgery because of bullying over their appearance.

One Manhattan-based plastic surgeon recently reported in a news interview that more than 30 percent of children who undergo cosmetic procedures have been victims of bullying.

The Little Baby Face Foundation (LBFF), a New York-based charity, offers free surgeries to children worldwide, including children who have been bullied.

A special report by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta will profile a 14-year-old girl named Nadia who is getting an all-expense paid trip to New York City to get a nose job, chin job and her ears pinned back.

