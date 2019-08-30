Soul Train Awards Flyaway

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

The Soul Train Awards Flyaway sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on August 29, 2019 at 9am ET and end on September 2, 2019 at 9am ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively via text message and mail-in entry. One winner will receive a trip for two to Las Vegas for the Soul Train Awards (“Prize”).

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia (excluding residents of Alaska and Hawaii) who are at least 21 years old as of the first day of the Sweepstakes Period and who are in attendance at the 2019 Tom Joyner Family Reunion at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, FL (the “Event”).

Employees of Reach Media, Inc. (“Company”), (Company will be referred to as “Sponsor”), BET, and of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and of the prize providers, advertisers, and any other third parties involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above individuals are NOT eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. Employees and their immediate family members of other media companies or advertisers are also NOT eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited.

Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from Sponsor within the 30-day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate.

HOW TO ENTER:

There are two ways to enter, via text message and via mail:

To enter via text message, Sweepstakes participants must text “HOME” along with their email address to the short code 646464 (OhOhOh).

Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes with a message sent by Sponsor on behalf of BET. By entering via text, you agree to receive telemarketing email messages from BET and Reach Media. You understand you are not required to enter this agreement as a condition of purchasing any property, goods, or services. (Message and data rates apply. Text Stop to stop and Help for help). If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing “HOME” will be eligible.

All text entries must be received by the close of the Sweepstakes Period or they will be void.

To enter by mail, Sweepstakes participants must send their handwritten name, email address, telephone number, and home address to Reach Media 13760 Noel Road, Dallas, Texas 75244 Attention :Soul Train Awards Flyaway

All mail-in entries must be postmarked by September 3, 2019 and must be received by September 9, 2019. Limit one entry per outer mailing envelope.

CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL ENTRIES:

Limit one entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor.

No mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Entries containing technical or electronic reproductions or attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, stolen, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit text message entries. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION:

Winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsor will attempt to notify winners by text message, phone, and/or email.

Prize details will be sent to winner via email.

Winner must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport, or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim the Prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Sponsor.

Prize will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor.

Winner must sign, date, and return official release and waiver forms as requested. (TN resident is not required to sign publicity release.) Pursuant to the liability release, the winner will agree to hold the Sponsor, BET, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of Prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

If for any reason the Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

If the potential winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules, is otherwise determined by the Sponsor to be ineligible, fails to provide required identification and sign and return required documents by deadlines established by Sponsor, is unable or unwilling to travel on the Prize dates set forth below, and/or fails to respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, he/she will forfeit the Prize, and Sponsor may select an alternate winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries, time permitting.

PRIZE:

There is one Prize. The Prize is a 2-day, 1-night trip for two to the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. The Prize consists of the following: roundtrip coach-class airfare for winner and guest from major airport nearest winner’s home to Las Vegas, departing November 17, 2019 and returning November 18, 2019; 1 night hotel accommodations for two (double room, standard accommodations) in Las Vegas; and two tickets to the 2019 Soul Train Awards on November 17, 2019 at TBA time at TBA location in Las Vegas. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $2,500.

Actual value of Prize may differ from stated ARV because of fluctuations in airfare and other variables. If actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Ground transportation, luggage costs, meals, beverages, gratuities, hotel room service, laundry service, local and long-distance telephone calls, souvenirs, incidentals, and all other expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

Winner and winner’s guest must travel on the same itinerary. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Lost, stolen or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged. Sponsor will not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any Prize-related services. Guest may not be under the age of 21. Guest may be required to sign and return release prior to accompanying winner on Prize trip. Hotel may require a valid credit card in an adult guest’s name to cover room incidentals. Any portion of Prize not used will be forfeited. Winner and his/her guest must have valid identification for travel.

Seat location at the Soul Train Awards is in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Properly claimed Prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for under these Official Rules

To the extent that Prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Sponsor. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Sponsor is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event.

No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prize may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Sponsor has neither made, nor is in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

Any person winning more than $600.00 in prizes will be sent an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner agrees to have his/her name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation. Tennessee residents need not so consent.

Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for reasons including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, which will become effective upon being posted at the Event.

The Sponsor, BET, the prize providers, advertisers, and any other third parties involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and all of the respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates of the foregoing, and all of their employees, officers, directors, representatives, contractors, and agents (the “Releasees”) are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes.

By entering, entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims resulting from submitting an entry or otherwise participating in any aspect of the Sweepstakes; the receipt, ownership or use of any prize awarded; preparing for, participating in or traveling to and/or from any prize-related activity, or; any printing, typographical or other error in these Official Rules or the announcement of offering of any prize.

The Releasees will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Releasees such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties.

If for any reason, the text message portion of Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Sponsor’s, control which, in the Sponsor’s’ sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor’s reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the text message portion Sweepstakes at its sole discretion. If Sponsor cancels the text message portion of the Sweepstakes, it will announce its action at the Event and will select the winner by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect text message entries received as of the cancellation and all eligible mail-in entries received by the deadline set forth above.

Copies of these Official Rules are available at the Event.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

As a condition of entering, participants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in Texas, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to Texas law, excluding choice of law provisions

SPONSOR: