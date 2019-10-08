fordhbcutrucktour.com Privacy Statement

General Statement

We respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it. This privacy statement explains our policies and practices regarding online customer information. It is through this disclosure that we intend to provide you with a level of comfort and confidence in how we collect, use, and safeguard personal and other information we collect or that you provide through this website, and how you can contact us if you have any questions or concerns. It is our sincere hope that by explaining our data handling practices we will develop a trusting and long-lasting relationship with you. By using the site, you agree to the terms of this privacy statement.

Information About Our Organization and Website and General Data Collection Practices

This Privacy Statement applies to https://fordhbcutrucktour.com, which is administered by a third-party vendor on behalf of Ford Motor Company, Marketing, Sales and Service Division, 16800 Executive Plaza Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126.

The business purpose of this website is to provide you the opportunity to register for the Ford F-150 HBCU Truck Tour and enter the Ultimate HBCU Tailgate Experience Sweepstakes.

For added convenience, a select set of site features is accessible from web-enabled mobile devices for a mobile-optimized web experience. The intent is to provide screens that are optimized for the size of screen and operating system. On some devices these site features may be limited in functionality.

Online Tracking Information

When you visit this site, analytics providers may collect information about your online activity over time and across websites.

Because there is not yet a common understanding of how to interpret web browser-based “Do Not Track” (“DNT”) signals other than cookies, Ford Motor Company does not currently respond to undefined “DNT” signals to its US websites.

Most browsers can be configured not to accept cookies. However, this may prevent you from having access to some functions or services on our sites.

See Sections 5 and 7 for more information.

Personally Identifiable Information We Collect From You

When you visit fordhbcutrucktour.com we will not collect any personally identifiable information about you unless you provide it to us voluntarily. For purposes of this Privacy Statement, personally identifiable information is information that identifies you as an individual, such as your name, street address, telephone number and email address. If you opt not to provide us with personally identifiable information, you can still access our website. However, you will be unable to register for the Ford F-150 HBCU Truck Tour and enter the Ultimate HBCU Tailgate Experience Sweepstakes, or receive marketing or promotional materials, including emails.

Our primary goal in collecting personally identifiable information from you when you visit fordhbcutrucktour.com is to provide you the functionality and services that you need to have a meaningful and customized experience while using the site features.

How We Use the Personally Identifiable Information We Collect

Personally identifiable information collected on fordhbcutrucktour.com may be used to

Fulfill a site user request (e.g., register for the Ford F-150 HBCU Truck Tour and enter the Ultimate HBCU Tailgate Experience Sweepstakes, brochure fulfillment, send marketing or promotional materials, including emails)

Respond to your comments or requests for information

Meet a request for or to develop new products or services

Make the user experience more customer friendly

Develop new and improved products, services and marketing

Contact you, if necessary, in the course of processing your registration

Generate site analytics that improve our site layout, content, product offerings and services

Compile user data stored in our corporate database that may be used for marketing and other purposes

Match personal data collected here with data about you that we collect from other sources

Comply with legal requirements

5 . Other Information We Collect from Site Visitors

Through this website, we collect site usage information from site visitors that may be linkable to you through your device or web browser. This information allows us to perform site metrics and compile aggregate and statistical data. This information is used to improve the functionality of the website by identifying popular features and measuring site activity to better meet user wants and needs. The information collected includes information, such as site pages visited, time spent on our site, page clicks, mouse movements, and scrolls.

If you visit this site using a mobile device, we collect additional information, which may include the type/model of the mobile device viewing the site, device identifiers, and the mobile device’s service provider and operating system.

Our primary goal in collecting this information is to analyze site metrics that we use to improve the functionality of the website.

We may use session and persistent “cookies,” session logs, spotlight ads/web beacons/GIF/pixel tags, banner ads or links, and third-party click tracking analytics tools (such as Google Analytics; this company may also use such tools) to obtain site usage information about site visitors. An explanation on collection methods and how they work is included in Section 7 – Methods to Collect Information, below.

Google is independently owned and operated, and data collected by Google is subject to its privacy policy. We encourage you to review the Google privacy policy at http://www.google.com/privacy.html and Google’s How Google uses data when you use our partners’ sites or apps (located at www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/) so that you can understand how the data is collected, used and shared.

How We Use Site Usage Information

Site usage information collected on fordhbcutrucktour.com may be used to

Compile aggregate and statistical data to help in website design and to identify popular features

Measure site activity to allow us to update our site to better meet user wants and needs

Provide you content that may be of interest to you based on pages visited and items viewed

Make the user experience more customer friendly

Develop new and improved products, services and marketing

We also use site usage information for the purpose of performing analytics on the user’s experience while visiting this site. This analysis

Is performed on an aggregate level

May involve the use of a third-party vendor acting on behalf of fordhbcutrucktour.com

May be combined with data collected by third parties on other sites and apps, and across devices

Is performed to improve our website and the user experience

May include the use of session and/or persistent cookies to track user movement across this and other Ford Motor Company websites, or to track other events within or across this and other Ford Motor Company websites

Methods to Collect Information

A “cookie” is a small text file that helps us in many ways to make your visit to our website more enjoyable and meaningful to you. For example, cookies avoid you having to log in every time you come back to one of our websites. They also allow us to tailor a website or advertisement to better match your interests and preferences. There are a couple different types of cookies.

A “session” cookie is stored only in your computer’s working memory (RAM) and only lasts for your browsing session. When you close all your browser’s windows, or when you shut down your computer, the session cookie disappears forever.

A “persistent” cookie is stored on your computer’s hard drive until a specified date, which could be tomorrow, next week, or 10 years from now. Persistent cookies stay on your computer until either (a) they expire, (b) they are overwritten with newer cookies, or (c) you manually remove them. Most browsers can be configured not to accept cookies, however, this may prevent you from having access to some site functions or features.

This site may use third-party click-tracking analytics tools (such as Google Analytics) to capture clickthrough statistics. These parties may collect information about your use of the site and across different sites and mobile apps, and across devices over time.

fordhbcutrucktour.com may use spotlight ads/web beacons/GIF/pixel tags, which are site instrumentation tools that help us to determine, for instance, whether a page has been viewed or not and, if so, how many times. Emails or electronic newsletters we send may use tools (e.g., pixel tags or web beacons) to gather email metrics and information to improve the reader’s experience, such as how many of the emails are opened, if they were printed or forwarded, the type of device (e.g., mobile or PC) from which they were opened, and the city, state, and county associated with the applicable IP address. In general, any electronic image viewed as part of a webpage, including an ad banner, can act as a web beacon.

This website may generate a “session log” when you visit our site. We use session logs to help us determine how people travel through our site. In this way, we can structure our pages so that the information most frequently visited is easier to find. By tracking page visits, we can also determine if the information we’re providing is being used. The only data gathered is the Internet Protocol (IP) address from which you came, the website that referred you, the pages you visited and the date and time of those visits.

Users may be directed to fordhbcutrucktour.com via banner ads or site links. Ads or site links that are placed by fordhbcutrucktour.com use cookies or web beacons to deliver metrics on the effectiveness of the ads or links.

Sharing Your Information

fordhbcutrucktour.com does not share, sell, or rent personally identifiable information with independent companies for their own use without providing you a choice. We share hashed emails from our marketing database with social media advertising partners, such as Facebook, so that they can create Custom Audiences and deliver advertisements on our behalf to their members. Members are identifiable when the social media partner matches our hashed data to its hashed data of its members.

Personally identifiable information that you provide to us in the course of requesting a product or service through this website may be gathered and stored in one or more of our corporate databases and be used for purposes of contacting you for things like promotional offers, marketing programs, or other communication from this website or other Ford Motor Company programs and services.

We may share personally identifiable information that we collect about you with other companies within the Ford Motor Company family of companies or subsidiaries. Our “family of companies” is the group of companies related to us by common control or ownership. We share information within this “family” as a normal part of conducting business and offering products and services to our customers.

Personally identifiable information that you provide to fordhbcutrucktour.com may be shared with our authorized dealers. This is necessary, such as to honor your request for a price quote on a vehicle or to provide a dealer with information for purposes of contacting you in their regular course of business. The dealer is not restricted by fordhbcutrucktour.com in their use of your data.

We may share personally identifiable information with vendors, contractors or partners in the normal course of business. Vendors, contractors or partners of fordhbcutrucktour.com who have access to your personally identifiable information in connection with providing services for fordhbcutrucktour.com are required to keep the information confidential and are restricted in their use of the data.

Site metrics for fordhbcutrucktour.com may be shared with other Ford Motor Company websites or subsidiaries or affiliates.

fordhbcutrucktour.com will disclose your personally identifiable information, without notice, if (1) in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to (a) conform to the edicts of the law or comply with legal process served on Ford Motor Company, its affiliates or the site; (b) protect and defend the rights or property of Ford Motor Company, its affiliates or this site; or (c) act under exigent circumstances to protect the personal safety of Ford Motor Company or affiliate personnel, users of their websites, or the public; or (2) if required to do so by law.

Contest or sweepstakes entrants only: If you are providing personally identifiable information in connection with a contest or sweepstakes through this website, and if you are selected as a winner, we may include your personally identifiable information in a publicly available winner’s list. See the applicable contest or sweepstakes rules.

Access to and Control Over the Use of Your Information

To correct or update your personally identifiable information contact us at

Telephone

800-392-3673

800-232-5952 (TDD for the hearing impaired)

Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

Mailing Address

Ford Motor Company

Customer Relationship Center

P.O. Box 6248

Dearborn, MI 48126

so that we may be able to process your changes. fordhbcutrucktour.com will use reasonable efforts to correct any factual inaccuracies in your information.

The scope of access available for this request is for information stored in the database that holds the data for fordhbcutrucktour.com. Any personally identifiable information that has been collected from you on other Company websites will not be accessible or changeable through the processing of this request.

Security of Your Information

Safeguarding information of visitors to our website is important to us. While no systems, applications or websites are 100% secure, we use systems, policies and procedures to reasonably protect information from loss, misuse or alteration.

Vendors, contractors or partners of fordhbcutrucktour.com who have access to your personally identifiable information in connection with providing services for fordhbcutrucktour.com are required to keep the information confidential.

Vendors are not permitted to use this information for any other purpose than to carry out the services they are performing for fordhbcutrucktour.com.

Processing of Personal Data

By visiting this site and by providing your personally identifiable information to us, you understand and consent to the collection, use, processing, transfer, and disclosure of your personally identifiable information globally — including to the United States — in accordance with this Privacy Statement. Therefore, by visiting this site and by providing such information, you consent to the transfer of such information across country borders, and to the use, processing, and disclosure of such information in global locations. Your consent shall be deemed to include your consent to transfer of the personally identifiable information to locations that may have different levels of privacy protection than in your own country.

Links to Other Sites

fordhbcutrucktour.com may provide links to other websites. We encourage you to review the privacy statements of all sites that you visit, including those whose links are provided so that you can understand how those sites collect, use and share your information. fordhbcutrucktour.com is not responsible for the privacy statements, content or data-handling practices on other websites.

Children’s Privacy

fordhbcutrucktour.com does not knowingly intend to collect personally identifiable information from children under 13 years of age.

If a child has provided us with personally identifiable information, a parent or guardian of that child may contact us at the phone number or mailing address listed in section 14 if they want this information deleted from our records. We will then make reasonable efforts to delete the child’s information from the database that stores information for fordhbcutrucktour.com.

Contacting Us

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about this online privacy statement for fordhbcutrucktour.com, fordhbcutrucktour.com privacy practices, or have any questions regarding the contents of this website, please contact us at

Telephone

800-392-3673

800-232-5952 (TDD for the hearing impaired)

Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

Mailing Address

Ford Motor Company

Customer Relationship Center

P.O. Box 6248

Dearborn, MI 48126

fordhbcutrucktour.com is committed to working with consumers to obtain a fair and rapid resolution of any complaints or disputes about privacy and the handling of your data. fordhbcutrucktour.com will be happy to respond to your questions and comments.

Privacy Statement Effective Date and Revision Days

Occasionally we may update the privacy statement for fordhbcutrucktour.com to reflect any changes to the website or our privacy practices. If we update this statement, the new statement will be posted to the website ten (10) days prior to the changes taking effect.

The effective date of this privacy statement is October 4, 2019.