Prairie View A&M

CONDENSED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Must be legal resident of Texas, 21 years or older, with a valid U.S. driver’s license. Sweepstakes ends 10/16/2019. Official Rules (including free entry, prize, odds, eligibility & other details) available at http://www.dfcufinanical.com. Sponsored by Ford Motor Company, 16800 Executive Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126.

North Carolina Central University

CONDENSED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Must be legal resident of either NC, SC, MD, WV, VA or DE, 21 years or older, with a valid U.S. driver’s license. Sweepstakes ends 11/6/2019. Official Rules (including free entry, prize, odds, eligibility & other details) available at http://www.dfcufinanical.com. Sponsored by Ford Motor Company, 16800 Executive Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126.