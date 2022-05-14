Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Up and coming YSL rapper Lil Keed has reportedly passed away. He was just 24.

Keed’s brother and fellow rapper Lil Gotit confirmed his passing.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” wrote Gotit on Instagram. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Signed to YSL, the label has been steeped in controversy. A grand jury indicted 28 people including various YSL members like Slim Thug and Gunna on RICO charges. However, Keed was not under arrest.

At this time, a cause of death has not been revealed. Condolences have been pouring in since news of his passing.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” wrote his baby mother Quana Bandz. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

See more reactions to Lil Keed’s untimely passing in the gallery.

This story is developing.

YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24 was originally published on hiphopwired.com