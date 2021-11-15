Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the drama officially all the way in her past, Jordyn Woods has definitely been living her best life! Taking trips on trips on trips, booking her first acting role, shuttin’ down every look and falling more in love with her partner everyday, things are definitely looking up for Woods at the age of 24.

Recently Jordyn and her boyfriend NBA player, Karl Anthony-Towns sat down with GQ for their Couples Quiz series to give us an insight on their relationship. They ask each other 34 questions like; can Karl name the iconic TV shows Jordyn’s dad worked on? Where is her dream vacation spot? What is Karl’s favorite meal that Jordyn cooks for him? Does Jordyn know his biggest basketball inspiration? What would he be doing if he didn’t play in the NBA? and so much more!

Watch the full quiz below and continue scrolling for a few photos of this cute couple!

Young Love: Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Couples Quiz [WATCH] was originally published on kysdc.com