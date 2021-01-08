Woman Arrested For Attacking Black Teen Over “Stolen” Cellphone Gets Snappy With Gayle King During Interview

Miya Ponsetto has finally been arrested.
TMZ reported that the law has finally caught up with Ponsetto after she fled to Los Angeles to lay low with her mom. Soho Karen was arrested in California after she went on a tirade at the Arlo Soho hotel, falsely accusing and attacking Grammy Award-winning Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold’s son accusing him of stealing her iPhone. An Uber driver later returned the phone, which was not stolen. The effort to put her in cuffs was a joint effort by the Ventura County Sheriff and NYPD.
According to the celebrity gossip site, Ponsetto has been charged with attempted robbery for falsely accusing and assaulting a 14-year-old Black child. She didn’t comply peacefully and put up a fight with law enforcement, resulting in additional charges levied against her.
Per TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell us Miya went anything but peacefully. We’re told officers attempted to pull her over 3 blocks from home, but she refused. Once in her driveway, officers had to physically pull Miya out of her car, and in the process, she attempted to slam the door on a deputy’s leg, we’re told she will likely face additional charges of resisting arrest.
Ponsetto is being held without bail as she’ll be extradited to NYC.
Before her arrest, Ponsetto did an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King to tell her side of the story. The 22-year-old claimed she is “Super Sweet” and admitted she could have handled the situation better. When King pointed to the video footage of Ponsetto jumping on Harold’s son tells a different story, showing her randomly accusing people of stealing her phone, SoHo Karen’s becomes quickly defensive.
Ponsetto even goes as far as to try to make Keyon Harrold look like the bad guy claiming he attacked her and threw her to the ground. While King was accurately pushing back on her ridiculousness, Ponsetto snaps at her tells her “enough” to get King to stop talking.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021
After viewing the clip, Twitter is dragging Ponsetto by her “Daddy” dad cap for her rude behavior. You can see all the reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: CBS This Morning
Woman Arrested For Attacking Black Teen Over “Stolen” Cellphone Gets Snappy With Gayle King During Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com
