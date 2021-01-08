Woman Arrested For Attacking Black Teen Over “Stolen” Cellphone Gets Snappy With Gayle King During Interview

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Miya Ponsetto has finally been arrested.

TMZ reported that the law has finally caught up with Ponsetto after she fled to Los Angeles to lay low with her mom. Soho Karen was arrested in California after she went on a tirade at the Arlo Soho hotel, falsely accusing and attacking Grammy Award-winning Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold’s son accusing him of stealing her iPhone. An Uber driver later returned the phone, which was not stolen. The effort to put her in cuffs was a joint effort by the Ventura County Sheriff and NYPD.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Ponsetto has been charged with attempted robbery for falsely accusing and assaulting a 14-year-old Black child. She didn’t comply peacefully and put up a fight with law enforcement, resulting in additional charges levied against her.

