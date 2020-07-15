HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Who Is Kierra Sheard’s Husband? [PHOTOS]

Posted 12 hours ago

Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelat the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

In case you missed it, Kierra Sheard is getting married to Jordan Kelly, a man she’s known since childhood, and we couldn’t be happier for her!

“Since the first day we started dating you have been honest, true, loving, caring, patient, kind and all of the above. I never would’ve imagined us getting to this point, but we spoke it into our lives. You reminded me we have dominion over everything around us! My life has gone through a complete 360 in the past year and you have supported me non-stop!” he said in a note to Kierra Sheard on Instagram. “God has shown me what sewing my seed into good ground can produce! God has shown me unconditional love through you. God has given me the opportunity to connect with someone that loves the Lord just as much as I do which is truly special…..I thank God for you daily!

So, who is Mr. Jordan Kelly? Here’s what we know…

1. He’s known Kierra Sheard since they were kids.

Since the first day we started dating you have been honest, true, loving, caring, patient, kind and all of the above. I never would've imagined us getting to this point, but we spoke it into our lives. U reminded me we have dominion over everything around us! My life has gone through a complete 360 in the past year and you have supported me non-stop! God has shown me what sewing my seed into good ground can produce! God has shown me unconditional love through you. God has given me the opportunity to connect with someone that loves the Lord just as much as I do which is truly special.....I thank God for you daily! God is faithful! Happy bday love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kierrasheard #forever

2. He’s a man of God.

Church was Good... (@future voice) 🦅 🙏🏾

3. He enjoys adventure.

We work hard and play the hardest #FamilyFirst

4. He’s a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated

5. As a Que dawg, purple is one of Jordan’s favorite colors.

Click HERE to watch Jordan and Kierra discuss their wedding colors in this interview where Kierra revealed whether or not she was nervous about tying the knot!

6. Jordan owns owns a landscaping business in Detroit.

7. As a Detroit native, he’s a fan of the Lions.

1️⃣ of 1️⃣ #DetroitPlaya

8. And he has a great relationship with his mother.

