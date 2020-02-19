CLOSE
When We All Vote Has People Posting Prom Throwbacks For A Good Cause

Posted 20 hours ago

1. When We All Vote Posted Michelle Obama’s Prom Photo

2. DJ Khaled Came Through With A Message

3. MTV’s Teen Mom Star Ashley Posted Her Prom Photo

4. Elaine Welteroth’s Prom Challenge Photo

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back to the wonder years at prom when we thought we were sooo flyyy. When Ashanti was style goals, and Lil Bow Wow braids defined my “type.” 🤣 . (Swipe to see our prom hair-evolution, including that time @marciahamilton the now-celebrity-stylist who used to work in my Aunt Janet’s salon gave me royal blue streaks to match my royal blue prom dress. For senior prom it was FINGERWAVES for me and a full-on blowout for him...and you couldn’t tell us NOTHIN’! 😆🤯🤦🏽‍♀️) . The best part of going from kid to adult was discovering a sense of AGENCY, which at the time I was most excited to express through: 1. Getting to decide how I wanted to wear my hair, and 2. Getting to VOTE. If you’re a senior or a high school teacher, join @michelleobama’s #PromChallenge with #WhenWeALLVote and tell us what you and your school are doing to register students to vote—you can win a free prom covered by @MTV. . Learn more at prom.mtv.com. And spread the word by posting your own #PromChallenge!

A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on

5. 18-Year-Old Tracee Ellis Ross Headed To Prom

6. Kerry Washington Throws It Back To Her Prom

7. So 90s!

View this post on Instagram

#promchallenge 1997 Cocoa High School

A post shared by Rhonda M. Hayes (@greyfox757) on

8. Such A Sweet Photo And Story! (read the caption)

9. Gorgeous Throwback

10. Prom In The 70s!

View this post on Instagram

HAHAHAHA! #PromChallenge circa 1974.

A post shared by cctapdancer (@cctapdancer) on

