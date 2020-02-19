When We All Vote Has People Posting Prom Throwbacks For A Good Cause
Posted 20 hours ago
1. When We All Vote Posted Michelle Obama’s Prom Photo
Join our co-chair @MichelleObama by showing us your own prom photo to get the word out to students and teachers about our #PromChallenge with @MTV! Tell us how you're registering students to vote and your high school could receive up to $5,000 for an epic prom 🕺🏽🎉Click the link in our bio to learn more and submit your application by March 13th.
2. DJ Khaled Came Through With A Message
3. MTV’s Teen Mom Star Ashley Posted Her Prom Photo
4. Elaine Welteroth’s Prom Challenge Photo
Throwing it back to the wonder years at prom when we thought we were sooo flyyy. When Ashanti was style goals, and Lil Bow Wow braids defined my “type.” 🤣 . (Swipe to see our prom hair-evolution, including that time @marciahamilton the now-celebrity-stylist who used to work in my Aunt Janet’s salon gave me royal blue streaks to match my royal blue prom dress. For senior prom it was FINGERWAVES for me and a full-on blowout for him...and you couldn’t tell us NOTHIN’! 😆🤯🤦🏽♀️) . The best part of going from kid to adult was discovering a sense of AGENCY, which at the time I was most excited to express through: 1. Getting to decide how I wanted to wear my hair, and 2. Getting to VOTE. If you’re a senior or a high school teacher, join @michelleobama’s #PromChallenge with #WhenWeALLVote and tell us what you and your school are doing to register students to vote—you can win a free prom covered by @MTV. . Learn more at prom.mtv.com. And spread the word by posting your own #PromChallenge!
5. 18-Year-Old Tracee Ellis Ross Headed To Prom
18 year old me in 1990 ready for my prom in this @giorgioarmani dress, bangles and shoes. Prom was fun, but voting for the first time was life changing. If you're a student or teacher, join @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV’s #PromChallenge and you could win a free prom for your school! Learn more at prom.mtv.com
6. Kerry Washington Throws It Back To Her Prom
It’s not Thursday but I’m throwin’ it back…to prom! Well, one of em. I went to a few. Tee hee. #PromChallenge (I 👀 you @MichelleObama!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @WhenWeAllVote and @mtv are registering students to vote and they might just help you throw an unforgettable prom. Sign up your school…🔗 in bio!
7. So 90s!
#promchallenge 1997 Cocoa High School
8. Such A Sweet Photo And Story! (read the caption)
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! I pray your day was blessed and your hearts are filled with love and gratitude for your loved ones! . . To my sweetest love, thank you for 20 years of epic love! I’ve loved you from the beginning and I’ll love you for eternity. It’s been an incredible journey and I know God has only just begun! 💞 “I was made for you and you were made for me. 🎶” - #jillscott Cover 📸: Prom 2000 🤣🙆🏽♀️ #love #valentines #foreverlove #grateful #blessingsonblessings #promchallenge
9. Gorgeous Throwback
10. Prom In The 70s!
HAHAHAHA! #PromChallenge circa 1974.
