What’s Beef? A Look Back At Memorable Female Rap Disses

This past weekend was a doozy in the world of female hip-hop, as two of the biggest femcees in the game took their long-standing rivalry to a new (and very petty) level.

It all kicked off on Friday (Jan. 26) with the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest track, “Hiss,” in which she strikes at several individuals. Although she didn’t name names, the now-infamous “Megan’s Law” line seemed to be a direct hit towards Nicki Minaj, who has been throwing shade at her for quite some time.

(“Megan’s Law,” by the way, is the federal law that requires law enforcement to provide public info on registered sex offenders. Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a convicted sex offender.)

On Monday (Jan 29), Nicki fired back with “Big Foot.” The track features Nicki attempting to degrade Megan by mentioning her getting shot, her alleged sexual partners, and even her deceased mother.

Fans on social media has been raving about both tracks all weekend, but what we all can appreciate is the excitement of diss records, especially with female MCs.

Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable female rap disses of all time!

(NOTE: Contains explicit language)

