CLOSE
HomePhoto Galleries

What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/11-01/17)

Posted 23 hours ago

1. Bey Sent Out Her Ivy Park PR Boxes

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. Yara Rocks Her New Ivy Park

3. Kelly Rowland Promotes Her New Fabletics Line

4. Lance Gross On Daddy Duties Face timing With His Daughter

View this post on Instagram

Last night’s FaceTime. 🐢❤️

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

5. Little Miles Is Growing Up So Fast

View this post on Instagram

🐻 update!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

6. LeBron James Is A Guest On His Daughter Zuri’s YouTube Chanel

7. LeToya Luckett Is Flawless

8. Will Smith Has Some Kind Words For His “Partners”

View this post on Instagram

People ask me all the time what the key to success is and I always give the same answer: PARTNERSHIP. Find people who share your vision and your dreams and partner up. It’s HARD out there… following your dreams is a lonely pursuit. But it’s a whole lot less lonely when you got a partner with you for the ride.⁣ ⁣ I’ve had a lot of success with partnerships in my life, from @djjazzyjeff in music to @therealalfonsoribeiro on Fresh Prince to @jadapinkettsmith in raising a family.⁣ ⁣ But there’s somethin’ magical about my partnership with @martinlawrence. Dude… you recommended ME for the first @BadBoys. And ever since we met at your house and talked about the script for the movie, I’ve felt the magic.⁣ ⁣ See… one of the secrets to Marty Mar’s success on screen — and in stand-up and in life — is HONESTY. No one calls it like they see it the way Martin Lawrence does. And I think it’s a blessing to have been friends with someone so honest, so good-hearted and so DAMN funny as Martin as long as I have.⁣ ⁣ We ride together. We die together. ⁣ ⁣ Bad Boys... and friends... for LIFE.⁣ ⁣ Let’s go get it, Marty Mar!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

9. Chicago West Turns 2

10. We Just Love These 2

Related Galleries
Red Carpet Rundown: 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards
Top 10 Of The Decade: The Top 10 Entertainment Stories Of The Decade
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated New Year’s Eve
Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019
Best Memes of 2019
Close