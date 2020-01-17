What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/11-01/17)

Urban One Brands
Copyright © 2020 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 23 hours ago
View this post on Instagram adidas x IVY PARK unboxing A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:32am PST
adidas x IVY PARK unboxing
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:32am PST
View this post on Instagram 🚨“This ain’t no intro..this the entreeeee” @adidasxivypark 🚨 A post shared by Yara (يارا) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:01pm PST
🚨“This ain’t no intro..this the entreeeee” @adidasxivypark 🚨
A post shared by Yara (يارا) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:01pm PST
View this post on Instagram You’ll be wearing the Poise outfit every Sunday morning. #KellyXFabletics A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 5, 2020 at 11:01am PST
You’ll be wearing the Poise outfit every Sunday morning. #KellyXFabletics
A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 5, 2020 at 11:01am PST
View this post on Instagram Last night’s FaceTime. 🐢❤️ A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:07pm PST
Last night’s FaceTime. 🐢❤️
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:07pm PST
View this post on Instagram 🐻 update! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:51am PST
🐻 update!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:51am PST
View this post on Instagram Daddy and Z 💫 for episode 3!!! @allthingszhuri ❤️❤️ Thank you for letting me be on your YouTube channel. 🤪 #BabyZNova✨ #JamesGang👑 Link in bio for our cooking! 🤣 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:53pm PST
Daddy and Z 💫 for episode 3!!! @allthingszhuri ❤️❤️ Thank you for letting me be on your YouTube channel. 🤪 #BabyZNova✨ #JamesGang👑 Link in bio for our cooking! 🤣
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:53pm PST
View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jan 11, 2020 at 12:25pm PST
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jan 11, 2020 at 12:25pm PST
View this post on Instagram People ask me all the time what the key to success is and I always give the same answer: PARTNERSHIP. Find people who share your vision and your dreams and partner up. It’s HARD out there… following your dreams is a lonely pursuit. But it’s a whole lot less lonely when you got a partner with you for the ride. I’ve had a lot of success with partnerships in my life, from @djjazzyjeff in music to @therealalfonsoribeiro on Fresh Prince to @jadapinkettsmith in raising a family. But there’s somethin’ magical about my partnership with @martinlawrence. Dude… you recommended ME for the first @BadBoys. And ever since we met at your house and talked about the script for the movie, I’ve felt the magic. See… one of the secrets to Marty Mar’s success on screen — and in stand-up and in life — is HONESTY. No one calls it like they see it the way Martin Lawrence does. And I think it’s a blessing to have been friends with someone so honest, so good-hearted and so DAMN funny as Martin as long as I have. We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys... and friends... for LIFE. Let’s go get it, Marty Mar! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 16, 2020 at 4:07pm PST
People ask me all the time what the key to success is and I always give the same answer: PARTNERSHIP. Find people who share your vision and your dreams and partner up. It’s HARD out there… following your dreams is a lonely pursuit. But it’s a whole lot less lonely when you got a partner with you for the ride. I’ve had a lot of success with partnerships in my life, from @djjazzyjeff in music to @therealalfonsoribeiro on Fresh Prince to @jadapinkettsmith in raising a family. But there’s somethin’ magical about my partnership with @martinlawrence. Dude… you recommended ME for the first @BadBoys. And ever since we met at your house and talked about the script for the movie, I’ve felt the magic. See… one of the secrets to Marty Mar’s success on screen — and in stand-up and in life — is HONESTY. No one calls it like they see it the way Martin Lawrence does. And I think it’s a blessing to have been friends with someone so honest, so good-hearted and so DAMN funny as Martin as long as I have. We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys... and friends... for LIFE. Let’s go get it, Marty Mar!
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 16, 2020 at 4:07pm PST
View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:15am PST
Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:15am PST
View this post on Instagram Always a good time for some cozy sweats. Mine courtesy of meeeee @nyandcompany 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 @kaaviajames A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:53pm PST
Always a good time for some cozy sweats. Mine courtesy of meeeee @nyandcompany 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 @kaaviajames
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:53pm PST