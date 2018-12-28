What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram (12/21-12/28)

1. Ludacris And His Wife Eudoxie Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage

2. Kanye Was All Smiles At The Family Christmas Party

Merry Christmas 🎄

3. Diana Ross Got Her Family All Together

Ross Family Together! Merry Christmas Everybody!!

4. Eddie Murphy And His Girls

Daddy’s girls (missing Izzy) #HappyHolidays 🎄🎅🏿

5. Beyonce Slaying In NYC

6. Gabrielle Union Still Enjoying Her Baby Girl But Missing Sleep

7. Terrence Howard Proposed To His Ex Wife

8. Tiny Celebrates Her Daughter Buying Her First House!

9. Ayesha Curry Shared Her Top 9 Instagram Posts Of 2019

10. Drake’s Son Is A Regular Picasso

Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄

