What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram (12/21-12/28)

Posted 4 hours ago
View this post on Instagram 1 Lifetime isn’t enough with you. Happy 4 Year Anniversary Mrs. Bridges 🙏🏽 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by @ ludacris on Dec 24, 2018 at 7:24pm PST
View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas 🎄 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2018 at 3:14pm PST
View this post on Instagram Ross Family Together! Merry Christmas Everybody!! A post shared by Ms Ross ✨ (@dianaross) on Dec 24, 2018 at 7:50am PST
View this post on Instagram Daddy’s girls (missing Izzy) #HappyHolidays 🎄🎅🏿 A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy) on Dec 22, 2018 at 6:25pm PST
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 22, 2018 at 6:02pm PST
View this post on Instagram Go to sleeeeeeeeeep @kaaviajames I too long for a super tight swaddle. Mama needs a night cap & a temperpedic A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 27, 2018 at 5:28pm PST
View this post on Instagram Thank you @benballer @ifandco The Most Gifted Jeweler in The World!!! Valentines coming soon, let’s show them how to truly Love your Woman! @jeanneyangstyle get ready this a family affair! @crustaceanbh thank you for making the night extra special. #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus A post shared by Terrence Dashon Howard (@theterrencehoward) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:34am PST
View this post on Instagram Super proud of My 1st 💙💙💙 @zonniquejailee she bought her first house today!! Congratulations my beauty Queen... Your mama loves u lady! Thank you #Vic for everything. 🙏🏽👑💙 #ProudMama A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 27, 2018 at 10:56am PST
View this post on Instagram This was my insta top 9!!! So crazy that some of my favorite moments of the year were y’alls too! All of my heartbeats. Thanks for following along on this crazy life journey with us. We always imagined a beautiful life together but never imagined we would be blessed to live this life. #currypartyoffive A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Dec 27, 2018 at 1:25pm PST
View this post on Instagram Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 25, 2018 at 11:16pm PST
