Listen Live
Sports

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Published on May 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason - Falcons at Dolphins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


NFL Cheerleaders have to follow some unusual or unconventional rules.

Rules that dictate various aspects of a their life, from appearance to behavior both on and off the field.

Some cheerleaders may enjoy the standard they are held to but others may seem that it could be asking too much.

Go ahead and ask yourself, do you think the rules listed below are crazy to have a NFL Cheerleader follow?

RELATED | Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

This list found on thelist.com.

 

The post Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times

NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times Source:Getty

2. They must maintain an ”ideal weight”

They must maintain an ''ideal weight'' Source:Getty

3. NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms

NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms Source:Getty

4. They must hide tattoos and body piercings

They must hide tattoos and body piercings Source:Getty

5. They must be careful about what they post on social media

They must be careful about what they post on social media Source:Getty

6. NFL cheerleaders aren’t allowed to interact with players

NFL cheerleaders aren't allowed to interact with players Source:Getty

7. The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing

The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing Source:Getty

8. They’re forbidden from expressing their opinions

They're forbidden from expressing their opinions Source:Getty

9. They must follow oddly specific rules when eating

They must follow oddly specific rules when eating Source:Getty

10. Calendar shoots are non-negotiable

Calendar shoots are non-negotiable Source:Getty

11. They can be fined for breaking the rules

They can be fined for breaking the rules Source:Getty
Trending
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

17 items
Sports

The All-Time Best NBA Nicknames

15 items
Sports

Bronny James Says He’s “Never Thought” About Playing Alongside Dad LeBron, Social Media Calls It Cap

15 items
News

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Thot Pocket Celina Powell

11 items
Sports

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close