Vin Diesel Begs His “Little Brother” Dwayne Johnson To Return For ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The interesting dynamic between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson just got even weirder.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s public dislike for each other following tension on the set of the last Fast & Furious film they did together is no secret. The Rock took his action star presence and went on to make a great spinoff with Hobbs & Shaw, also starring Jason Statham that not only rubbed Diesel the wrong way but Tyrese as well. Johnson has made it perfectly clear he is done making Fast & Furious movies but is still down to play Hobbs in another sequel to his spinoff franchise. Now Vin Diesel is sort of extending an olive branch in hopes to lure Johnson back to Fast & Furious.

In a ridiculously hilarious Instagram post, Diesel pleads with his “little brother” to come back. Diesel wrote, “My little brother Dwayne…the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.” He further added that he hopes the former WWE superstar will return for the finale. “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love…but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Whether this plea works, we’re going to have to wait and see because calling The Rock your “little brother” isn’t going to smooth things over. In a recent Vanity Fair interview where Johnson got candid about his feud with Diesel, he expressed his distaste for Diesel, referencing himself as his “big brother.”

“I have one big brother, and it’s my half brother. And that’s it,” the Rampage star told the outlet in response to that quote specifically.

Twitter has also reacted to Diesel’s post and noticed the actor enlarged himself to make it seem like he’s on the same level as Johnson.

Vin Diesel is asking for Dwayne Johnson to bring The Rock back. You can peep more Twitter reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty

Vin Diesel Begs His “Little Brother” Dwayne Johnson To Return For ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com