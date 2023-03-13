HomePhoto Galleries

9 Questionable Celebrity Looks from the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Anyone who is anyone in Hollywood makes an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.  This year’s afterparty was hosted by Radhika Jones and was the place to be seen after the big awards ceremony.

Most celebrities bring their a-game when it comes to their looks and fashion.  Aside from The Met Gala, this is the Superbowl for celebrities and it’s very important how they present themselves.  But like most years in the past, some celebrities wear looks that are questionable.

Here, we count down 9 celebrity looks from the 2023 Vanity Fair afterparty that maybe should have been left at home.

1. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Billie Eilish

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Billie Eilish Source:Getty

Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party wearing Rick Owens

2. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook Source:Getty

Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Thom Browne

3. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Hunter Schafer

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Hunter Schafer Source:Getty

Hunter Schafer attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Ann Demeluemesteer by Ludovic de Saint Sernin 

4. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Sabrina Carpenter

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Sabrina Carpenter Source:Getty

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Paco Rabanne 

5. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Ciara

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Ciara Source:Getty

Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held wearing Dundas

6. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Tessa Thompson

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Tessa Thompson Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Moschino

7. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Rooney Mara

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Rooney Mara Source:Getty

Rooney Mara attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party wearing a military-style dress, designer unknown

8. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Donald Glover

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Donald Glover Source:Getty

Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alexander McQueen

9. 2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Danielle Brooks

2023 Vanity Fair Afterparty: Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a see-through dress with a black and white fur coat, designer unknown 

