Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ – Family of Tyre Nichols Files Lawsuit — Biden’s Latest Executive Order — Widower Becomes Advocate

Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Happy Birthday to:

Groundbreaking Photographer, Artist

Carrie Mae Weems

Rapper, Activist “Killer Mike,”

born Michael Render

Actor, New Pappa Shemar Moore

NBA Vet, Executive Allan Houston

Musician, Singer, Producer

Stephen Marley

Actor Terrence Little Gardenhigh

Happy Birthday Ground-Breaking Multimedia Maven Kiiiiiiiiiiia René!

Happy Birthday #Built Ford Tough’s

Regan Ford!

Happy Birthday Tyrell Walker!

We remember:

The one and only Luuuuuuuuuuuther!

Luther Ronzoni Vandross, born 1951

Musician, Bandleader Lionel Hampton. born 1908

Actor Robert Doqui born 1914

1. The Family of Tyre Nichols Goes Deep with $550 Million Lawsuit Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The family of Tyre Nichols announced Wednesday that they are suing the city of Memphis, Tennessee and the Memphis Police Department for $550 million over the January beating death of the 29-year-old Black man. The BBC reported, “The 139-page complaint, alleged the city’s negligent hiring practices and poor training led to Tyre’s death. Also named in the suit, Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis, the five police officers charged with murder and other police and fire department officials.” Five Black former Memphis police officers were fired after the beating death that followed a traffic stop that took place the evening of January 7, 2023. Tyre Nichols died three days later. The men were members of the department’s now-disbanded street crime group, known as the “Scorpion Unit.” The former cops face charges from Second Degree Murder to Aggravated Assault. All have pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled to return to court in May.

2. President Biden’s Executive Order Provides Care for Family Caregivers Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: President Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday to boost compensation for care workers, support family caregivers, and expand affordable care options through 50 directives to federal agencies. “The child care and long-term care systems in this country just don’t work well. High-quality care is costly to deliver, it’s labor intensive, and it requires skilled workers. Yet care workers—who are disproportionately women and women of color and immigrants—are among the lowest paid in the country, despite working in some of the most important and complex and demanding jobs,” said domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.

3. Lupus in the Black Community: Overcoming Barriers to Care and Support Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Lupus affects African American people differently, especially Black women, but both the disease and the barriers they face make this a chronic illness that is challenging to treat. But what is Lupus, what are these barriers, and how are we already working to overcome them? Keep reading to learn more. How Lupus Affects Ethnic Groups The Lupus Foundation of America provides unsettling statistics about how lupus affects people of color in the United States. Many of these statistics include those with varied ethnic backgrounds, including Hispanic, Native American, Asian American, and Pacific Islander people. However, the vast majority of those affected by lupus, the most common form of autoimmune disease, are African American.

4. Black Man Protects Moms in Late Wife’s Memory Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Charles Johnson IV made it his mission to protect mothers during childbirth after his wife, Kira Johnson, died hours after giving birth to their second child, Langston, in 2016 at a Los Angeles, California area hospital. “As I’m sitting there watching Kira rest, and Langston, I see blood coming from the catheter at Kira’s bedside,” Charles said. “Kira was allowed to bleed internally for more than 10 hours while myself and my family begged and pleaded for the staff at Cedar-Sinai to take action…When they finally took Kira back to surgery, she had three liters of blood in her abdomen… When we walked into that hospital the thought that my wife would not walk out to raise her sons, never crossed my mind.”