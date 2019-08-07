Toni Morrison Quotes To Live By

1. “if you can only be tall because somebody’s on their knees, you have a serious problem.” - toni morrison pic.twitter.com/MEIt2iEynH — nadirah (@hinadirah) August 6, 2019 “if you can only be tall because somebody’s on their knees, you have a serious problem.”

"If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it."

- Toni Morrison

RIP Toni Morrison.

"The function of freedom is to free someone else."



That quote echoes in my soul, it's why we protest, it's why we yell, it's why we write, it's why we do the work.



Thank you for teaching and loving us, rest well, Toni Morrison.

When I taught a class on memoir by mostly African American writers, I framed the course around this quote from Toni Morrison:



"The best art is political and you ought to be able to make it unquestionably political and irrevocably beautiful at the same time."

"I was loose. It was lovely." - Toni Morrison

"If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it." — Toni Morrison



Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is now playing in select theaters.



Photograph © Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

"Love is or it ain't. Thin love ain't love at all."—Toni Morrison

RIP the late, the great, the beautiful, the powerful, the resonant, the influential, the inimitable Toni Morrison.