Toni Morrison Quotes To Live By

Posted 8 hours ago

“if you can only be tall because somebody’s on their knees, you have a serious problem.”

“If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it.”

“The function of freedom is to free someone else.”

“The best art is political and you ought to be able to make it unquestionably political and irrevocably beautiful at the same time.”

“I was loose. It was lovely.”

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.”

“Love is or it ain’t. Thin love ain’t love at all.”

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

