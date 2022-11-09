The Sexiest Celebrity Appearances In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show has finally arrived, and this year’s showcase has definitely raised the bar. The “seductive fever dream” themed production brings together an all-star cast of models, actors, and some of the biggest names in music for Rihanna’s latest fashion show.

Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell were some of the musical artists that graced the stage to perform during the action-packed fashion fiasco. On Instagram, one still from the show, which is now available on Amazon Prime, captured Maxwell singing into a mic as background singers stood behind him crooning in unison. The star, whose knees are still very much sturdy at the tender age of 49, donned a cool pair of glasses and a leather jacket in the image.

Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Johnny Depp, and Winston Duke were some of the big Hollywood stars that strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of Rihanna’s annual show.

We’ve got to say, Duke took us by surprise in particular. The Black Panther star made his fashionable debut on the runway wearing a silk purple night robe and matching shorts from the brand. The sexy actor showed off his big brawny muscles in the ensemble.

We’re not drooling…you are!

An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features “disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY,” a press release noted. The show also marks the launch of Savage X Fenty’s long-awaited Sport Collection led by Executive Design Director, Adam Selman, a close fashion collaborator of Rihanna’s.

The Barbados native’s foray into the activewear space aims to combine functionality with playful designs. Expect lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs as well as breathable, premium materials in a variety of eye-catching pieces. The collection will offer a little something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a low-impact bra, high-waisted leggings, or the perfect bodysuit to keep your waist snatched while you hit the gym, Fenty Sport offers the perfect balance of comfort and high fashion for the everyday active go-getter. Sizes range anywhere from XS to XXXXL.

Good News! With the release of Vol. 4, the latest Savage X Fenty collection is now available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and on the Savage X Fenty website. So hurry, before things sell out!

Let’s take a look at a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded showcase.

The Sexiest Celebrity Appearances In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com