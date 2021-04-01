Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair.

Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look and let’s just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog.

Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn’t disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn’t be at reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role.

Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action in a silhouette showing gown. Kenya dropped 30 pounds and let the girls have it.

Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore!

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com