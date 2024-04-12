The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL legend OJ Simpson died this week after losing his battle with prostate cancer, at the age of 76.

MORE: 5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

His family issued a brief statement on his social media accounts:

On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.

His death was certainly met with mixed feelings. Folks on social either sent their condolences or rehashed a past when they despised the former NFL running back.

OJ Simpson was such a polarizing figure that transcended professional sports.

Born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, Simpson was a star athlete as a football player and a track star at USC. Simpson even won the Heisman Trophy as a senior, college football’s most prestigious award.

Simpson was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills during the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft.

He went on to play nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, receiving five Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections from 1972-1976.

He was also the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, earning him MVP honors. He was truly one of the best football players to ever step foot in a stadium, but his fame didn’t just stop on the field.

After football, OJ Simpson transitioned from sports to the television screen, building a successful career as an actor and broadcaster. He would appear in movies such as Roots, Dragnet 1968, and, most notably, The Naked Gun film franchise.

Despite of successful OJ was as a football player and actor, he couldn’t escape his turbulent personal life.

Who can forget his infamous low-speed police chase, which was viewed by 95 million people on TV? It became one of the most-watched events in television history.

Simpson’s death has renewed conversations about his famous 1995 trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Dubbed the “Trial of The Century, the OJ trial was the catalyst for reality TV as we know it.

From: foxync.com

During the trial, Cochran relied heavily on LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman’s racist remarks in the past, which the defense team suggested could’ve led to him planting bloody gloves at the scene. OJ tried on the gloves in court, which ended up not fitting properly. That led to Cochran’s now-infamous line: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Although OJ was ultimately acquitted in what has been described as the “most publicized” criminal trial in human history, he had to live the rest of his life with the scarlet letter of a murderer.

Check out some photos of OJ Simpson over the years.

The post The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos appeared first on NewsOne.

The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos was originally published on newsone.com