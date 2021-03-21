HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future

Posted 23 hours ago

The saga that is they very public break up of rappers Quavo and Saweetie is getting pettier by the hour. Reportedly, the Migos member has taken back the Bentley he gifted his now ex-girlfriend with for Christmas.

As you may have heard, Saweetie announced her and Quavo were finished via social media, kicking off the weekend of those who always look forward to sipping such unfortunate tea. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom, read part of her sendoff on Twitter.

Quavo responded (“You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”), but Saweetie got the best of him when she retorted with a simple “Take Care,” which naturally sparked a Drake-incorporating meme.

We get the feeling this only inspired Quavo to act like the repo man when it comes to the aforementioned Bentley. Nah, who are we kidding? That bad boy costs six figures.

The reactions have divided Twitter like a new Nicki Minaj single. There are those who think Quavo is being immature, and that you’re not supposed to take back gifts. Then there are those all for Quavo taking back what’s his if the relationship is truly a wrap.

As for us, we’re just here to document all the jokes and slander for archival. But if you want to get technical, you can’t take back what isn’t yours. So if the Bentley is indeed in his possession, that means it was in his name. Just saying.

Of course, the Internet just had to drag Future, the King of Toxicity, into this.

Peep more of the petty below.

Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

