Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future

The saga that is they very public break up of rappers Quavo and Saweetie is getting pettier by the hour. Reportedly, the Migos member has taken back the Bentley he gifted his now ex-girlfriend with for Christmas.

Quavo has reportedly taken back the Bentley he bought for his ex Saweetie pic.twitter.com/LMaBA0n91H — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 21, 2021

Quavo bought Saweetie a Bentley for Christmas, maybe I do need a glacier boy pic.twitter.com/AcFEGWpFH5 — Saje // WINNER ERA (@saje_bush) December 23, 2020

As you may have heard, Saweetie announced her and Quavo were finished via social media, kicking off the weekend of those who always look forward to sipping such unfortunate tea. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom, read part of her sendoff on Twitter.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Quavo responded (“You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”), but Saweetie got the best of him when she retorted with a simple “Take Care,” which naturally sparked a Drake-incorporating meme.

Saweetie ‘Take Care’ era is upon us pic.twitter.com/NLax4TxV3E — Domoooo 🧞🥀 (@idimeswaee_) March 20, 2021

We get the feeling this only inspired Quavo to act like the repo man when it comes to the aforementioned Bentley. Nah, who are we kidding? That bad boy costs six figures.

The reactions have divided Twitter like a new Nicki Minaj single. There are those who think Quavo is being immature, and that you’re not supposed to take back gifts. Then there are those all for Quavo taking back what’s his if the relationship is truly a wrap.

Forget Quavo, if you breakup with a BF that bought you a Bentley, you shouldn’t have to wait for him to ask tbh; you have a moral responsibility to offer to return the car. — Wale• (@Drwhales_) March 21, 2021

As for us, we’re just here to document all the jokes and slander for archival. But if you want to get technical, you can’t take back what isn’t yours. So if the Bentley is indeed in his possession, that means it was in his name. Just saying.

Of course, the Internet just had to drag Future, the King of Toxicity, into this.

Saweetie: Presents don't band aid scars. Quavo: Bring back the Bentley Future: Hit send. pic.twitter.com/LbzO3bcSdD — SHEV (@oluwaseun3402) March 21, 2021

Peep more of the petty below.

