Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Look! Up in the Sky! — “Weaponization” — White Bystanders Save An Unarmed Black Man

1. Look! Up in the Sky! Is it a Bird? A Spy Plane? U.S. Shoots Down Unidentified Objects Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Late last week, members of the U.S. House and Senate were given authorized updates about the mysterious spy balloon that flew across the country from China. Over the last several days, the mystery not only continued but multiplied. One week ago, a Chinese spy balloon, now reported as an estimated 200 feet tall, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, after a week-long flight across the United States. A second object was shot down Friday off the coast of Alaska, after being detected Thursday evening. Recovery efforts began immediately. The White House said that while the U.S. did not know the origin of the craft, it was described as the size of a small car.

2. House GOP Gets Pushback on New “Weaponization” Committee Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The ascension of Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to the Speaker of the House was the result of several deals between McCarthy and reluctant GOP House members. One of the proposals was the creation of a subcommittee by Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to investigate the “wrongdoing and politicization under the Biden administration.”

3. New York Lets COVID-19 Health Care Mask Requirements Lapse Source:Getty What You Need to Know: New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement.

4. White Bystanders Save an Unarmed Black Man From Possible Police Shooting Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: On February 1, a crowd gathered to protect an unarmed Black man who was held at gunpoint by police in Seattle, Washington. According to witnesses, the man was standing on the corner listening to his music on a Bluetooth speaker when the police arrived. Video taken by a bystander shows a Black man screaming, “I don’t have anything on me” as police officers shouted commands.