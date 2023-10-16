Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Israel Mounts Full-Scale Invasion Against Hamas and more

Naomi Osaka, 26

1. Israel Mounts Full-Scale Invasion Against Hamas Source:Getty Israel Mounts Full-Scale Invasion Against Hamas What You Need to Know: One full week after Hamas terrorists launched their surprise attack on southern Israel, the war between Israel and Hamas increases each day. The human costs are devastating. 1400 people have been killed in Israel and over 2300 Palestinians in Gaza. According to the U.S. State Department, 29 Americans have been killed, with 15 still missing. An estimated 150 people, including Americans, are still being held hostage.

2. The House Republican Civil War Continues to Rage on… Source:Getty The House Republican Civil War Continues to Rage on… What You Need to Know: U.S. House Democrats addressed the media Friday about the current state of their institution as they await movement by House Republicans. The Republican caucus remains mired in conflict and confusion as they try to select a candidate for Speaker of the House. Republicans have the majority of the House, but they can’t seem to agree on a leader. House Democrats are raising their voices to promote bipartisanship. During a press event Friday, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Members of the House Democratic Caucus emphasized that while House Republicans are tripling down on chaos, dysfunction and extremism, House Democrats remain ready to find a bipartisan path forward.

3. Gratitude Can Help Your Health Source:Getty Gratitude Can Help Your Health What You Need to Know: Gratitude is more than a buzzword. It’s a habit and practice that may actually change your perception of well-being. Are you feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, all the changes it has brought to your life and everything you need to worry about to stay safe? Or do you sometimes feel like you just can’t catch a break? You know—the truck that cut you off, the weird feedback you got from your boss, the grocery item you need but is never on the store shelf? Do you sometimes feel negative and cynical? Sure, we all do this a little, but doing it a lot can lead to depression, which is linked to poor heart health, more inflammation and even a weaker immune system. Yikes!

4. Alabama Police Chief Apologizes For Inaccurate Information Fatal Shooting Source:Getty Alabama Police Chief Apologizes For Inaccurate Information Fatal Shooting WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Steve Perkins, a 39-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Decatur, Alabama Police officers on September 29 during a dispute with a tow truck driver. Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion is now apologizing for the shooting because his department gave “inaccurate information” about what was said before officers shot and killed Perkins in front of his home. A confrontation happened between a tow truck driver and Perkins because the tow truck driver attempted to repossess Perkins’ truck. The driver reported to police that Perkins flashed a gun. Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the police shooting, but police body camera footage hasn’t been released. shooting. An officer is heard shouting “Police, get on the ground” and then shots are immediately fired in rapid succession. Perkins’ family issued a statement saying that his truck payments were up to date. The family has also asked for charges to be filed against the officers.