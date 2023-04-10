Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Expelled Reps Back to Work — Conservatives Continue Fight to Control Reproductive Rights — Attempting To Pardon Army Sargent

Happy Birthday to:

Happy Belated Birthday to Music Pioneer, Hall-of-Famer, The Truly Great, Leon Huff!

Master Entertainer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Two-Time Academy Award Winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

President of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, Sandra Douglass Morgan

Journalist Juan Williams

Singer Kenny Lattimore

Actor Orlando Jones

Rapper, Producer Q-Tip AKA Kamaal Ibn John Fareed

Blues Vocalist Shemekia Copeland

Actress Olivia Washington

Director Malcolm Washington

MLB Vet Ken Griffey, Sr.

Happy Birthday, Dora Joyner!

1. Home Districts Expected to Send Expelled Reps Back to Work Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The events surrounding the expulsions of two Black men from the Tennessee State House continue this week. Nashville’s Metro Council could hold a vote as early as Monday in a special session called to hold a vote to reappoint former State Representative Justin Jones. The 27-year-old community organizer is one of two Black State representatives kicked out of the House last week for protesting gun reform on the House floor.

2. Conservatives Continue Fight to Control Reproductive Rights Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Two court rulings over the weekend could lead to a standoff between groups fighting for and against a woman’s right to make her own decisions. And it could all end up once again before the nation’s highest court. A court ruling this past Friday night could be the biggest challenge to a woman’s reproductive rights since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision declaring abortion rights unconstitutional. Friday night, a federal judge in Texas suspended the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of an abortion drug, Mifepristone, approved by the FDA 23 years ago.

3. Black Women in Childbearing Years Face Higher Blood Pressure Risks Than White Peers Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Black women are more than twice as likely as their White peers to have uncontrolled high blood pressure during their childbearing years, raising their risk for pregnancy-related complications, new research finds. The analysis, which also showed 1 in 4 Black women and 1 in 3 Hispanic women lack access to healthy foods, was published in a special Go Red for Women Spotlight issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

4. TX Governor Promises Pardon of Man Found Guilty in Murder of BLM Protestor Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Less than 24 hours after a Texas jury convicted 35-year-old Army Sargent Daniel Perry of murder for shooting a protester in 2020 in a Black Lives Matter march, Governor Greg Abbott announced to his one million Twitter followers that he will pardon Perry as soon as a request “hits my desk.” Abbott was pressured by national conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse to act to undo the conviction. Rittenhouse was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two Wisconsin protesters in 2020.