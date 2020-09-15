CLOSE
Shocking Celebrity Breakups

Posted 17 hours ago

When you’re rich and famous – everyone is all up in your business.

That’s why when celebrity couples break-up people are all over it. Sometimes the split happens and we’re not shocked (i.e. The Dream and Christina Milian) but then other people announce their breakups and we’re completely shocked by the news (i.e. Solange and Alan Ferguson).

Check out the list below to see what other celebrity break-up announcements shocked the entertainment world.

You probably forgot about some of these!

1. Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles

Alan and Solange split after a 10 year relationship. 

2. Babyface and Tracey Edmonds

Babyface and Tracey split after 15 years of marriage. 

3. Robin Thicke & Paula Patton

Source:PR PHOTOS

Robin & Paula called it quits after two decades together.

4. Chris Rock and Malaak Compton Rock

Source:PR PHOTOS

Chris Rock and ex-wife Malaak split up after 19 years of marriage.

5. Chante Moore and Kenny Lattimore

Chante Moore and Kenny Lattimore split up after 9 years. 

6. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

Nick and Mariah split up after 7 years of marriage. 

7. Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower

Robert and Grace split up after 21 years.

8. Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres

Laurence and Gina split up after 15 years of marriage. 

9. Offset and Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B split up after 3 years of marriage. 

10. Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover

Tracy Morgan and  Megan Wollover split up after 5 years. 

11. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

Kenya and Marc split up after only a couple years together. 

12. Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker

13. Monica and Shannon Brown

14. Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter

15. Pat and Gina Neely

16. Kelis and Nas

17. Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee

Close