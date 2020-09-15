Shocking Celebrity Breakups

When you’re rich and famous – everyone is all up in your business.
That’s why when celebrity couples break-up people are all over it. Sometimes the split happens and we’re not shocked (i.e. The Dream and Christina Milian) but then other people announce their breakups and we’re completely shocked by the news (i.e. Solange and Alan Ferguson).
Check out the list below to see what other celebrity break-up announcements shocked the entertainment world.
You probably forgot about some of these!
1. Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles
Alan and Solange split after a 10 year relationship.
2. Babyface and Tracey Edmonds
Babyface and Tracey split after 15 years of marriage.
3. Robin Thicke & Paula PattonSource:PR PHOTOS
Robin & Paula called it quits after two decades together.
4. Chris Rock and Malaak Compton RockSource:PR PHOTOS
Chris Rock and ex-wife Malaak split up after 19 years of marriage.
5. Chante Moore and Kenny Lattimore
Chante Moore and Kenny Lattimore split up after 9 years.
6. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
Nick and Mariah split up after 7 years of marriage.
7. Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower
Robert and Grace split up after 21 years.
8. Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres
Laurence and Gina split up after 15 years of marriage.
9. Offset and Cardi B
Offset and Cardi B split up after 3 years of marriage.
10. Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover
Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover split up after 5 years.
11. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
Kenya and Marc split up after only a couple years together.