Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Posted 15 hours ago

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

1. Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne

2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon

3. The Winans Family

4. Kirk and Tammy Franklin

5. Darlene McCoy

6. Cam Newton

7. Grant Hill and Tamia

8. Tasha Cobbs

9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah Walker

10. Q Parker

11. Rickey Smiley and Tamia

12. Rickey Smiley

13. Mike and Slim of 112

14. Von Miller

15. Regina King

16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019

17. Isaac Carree

18. Chester Rogers

19. Hezekiah Walker

20. Von Miller

21. Tasha Cobbs

22. Lecrae

23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019

24. Kirk Franklin

25. Melanie Few

26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019

27. NFL Choir

28. Myron Butler

29. Hawthorne

30. Chanita Foster

31. Rashan Ali

32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams

33. Connie Orlando

34. Syleena Johnson

35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019

36. Kiana Dancie

