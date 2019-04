It was just announced what’s New, Black and on Netflix in April!

1. April 1- “Obsessed” 2. April 1- “I Am Legend” 3. April 1- “Lakeview Terrace” 4. April 2- “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” 5. April 19th – “Someone Great” 6. April 20th – “Grass is Greener!” It lit up jazz and hip-hop – and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America’s complicated relationship with weed. 7. April 25th – “The Hateful Eight”