Spotify’s ‘Most Necessary’ 10 Artists To Watch In 2023 [Gallery]

Spotify announced its annual “Artist To Watch” campaign, including artists like GloRilla, Ice Spice and Babyface Ray. Read more about who Spotify believes will be the next wave of music stars in 2023.
The music streaming platform revealed its “Artist To Watch” list, using its various popular and influential playlist brands to highlight and amplify new artists. Today (Jan. 10), Spotify revealed its predictions for which artists they believe will have a great 2023.
Spotify’s playlist ‘Most Necessary’ features the next generation of voices in Hip Hop. They unveiled the roster of emerging stars, who are primed to impact the culture and make their mark in the music industry. These artists are already generating impressive numbers online and chart-topping hits. The playlist falls under the arch of one of Spotify’s flagship playlists, RapCaviar, the world’s biggest and most influential hip-hop playlist.
Check out ‘Most Necessary’s’ 2023 Artists To Watch below:
1. GloRillaSource:Spotify
The rapper rose to prominence after releasing her Grammy-nominated 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She’s also known for her chart-topping collaborations with Cardi B and Latto.
2. Finesse2tymesSource:Spotify
The Memphis rapper known for his thunderous voice and motivational lyrics recently collaborated with Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and others on his debut mixtape 90 Days.
3. SleazyWorld GoSource:Spotify
He went viral in 2022 with his track “Sleazy Go” and later collaborated on an official remix with Lil Baby. The rapper has also collaborated with Offset.
4. Central CeeSource:Spotify
The British rapper, and songwriter is known for his upbeat and melodic approach to the UK drill subgenre and topped the UK Album Charts with his first two mixtapes Wild West and 23.
5. Destroy LonelySource:Spotify
The No Stylist rapper is known for the dynamic and eclectic beats featured in his music.
6. Ice SpiceSource:Spotify
The Brooklyn drill artist behind the viral, Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop top-charting track “Munch (Feelin’ U).”
7. Babyface RaySource:Spotify
The Detroit native rapper collaborated with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on his 2021 single “It Ain’t My Fault.” In 2022, he released his album Face featuring collaborations with Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and more.
8. Saucy SantanaSource:Spotify
The makeup artist turned rapper rose to prominence when his tracks “Walk”, and “Here We Go” went viral in 2021. Notable collaborations include the remix of his song “Material Girl” with “Queen of Pop” Madonna, hip-hop duo City Girls, and Latto.
9. 2RareSource:Spotify
The rapper is best known for his 2022 collaboration “Q-Pid” with Lil Durk and later appeared on NLE Choppa’s “Do It Again”.
10. Real Boston RicheySource:Spotify
The rapper known for his Michigan-style hip-hop production has recently collaborated with Future and Lil Durk.