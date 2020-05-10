Soul Singing Legend Betty Wright Passes Away, Twitter Mourns The Icon

HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

R&B legend Betty Wright has passed away. The iconic soul singer was 66.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, some of Wright’s classic cuts include “Tonight Is The Night, “Clean Up Woman,” “No Pain (No Gain,)” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.” Wright’s began her professional recording career while she was still in high school.

Recently, she was a subject of TV ONE’s Unsung series.

If you’re a certain Hip-Hop age, you might have caught Snoop Dogg’s reference to her in “Deep Cover” when he spit, “Tonight’s the night like Betty Wright and I’m chilling.”

Also, the beat for 1971’s “Clean Up Woman” has been sampled frequently in Hip-Hop, including Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love (Remix),” featuring the Notorious B.I.G. and Chance The Rapper’s “Favorite Song,” featuring Childish Gambino.

It’s been a tough weekend for fans of Black music due to the passings of music executive Andre Harrell and Rock & Roll legend Little Richard. Rest in power Betty Wright.

 

