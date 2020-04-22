Music Lovers: Guess Who Almost Recorded These Hits!

1. “We Found Love” a huge hit for Rihanna was actually written for . . . Nicole Scherzinger
2. Beyonce’s “Halo” was originally written for Leona Lewis
3. One of Rihanna’s biggest hits “Umbrella” was written with Britney Spears in mind…
4. Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” was originally slated for U2.
5. “S.O.S.” was one of RiRi’s first number one songs but it was meant for Christina Milian.
6. “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce spent 10 weeks at number one but Ne-Yo actually originally wrote the song in the style of country with Faith Hill or Shania Twain in mind.
7. Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” was intended for Michael Jackson
8. Pharrell’s biggest hit was “Happy” but it was written for CEE LO
9. Victoria Beckham was originally slated for Beyonce’s “Resentment”
10. Kelis’ “Milkshake” was supposed to be in Britney Spears’ yard.
