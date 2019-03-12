Bill Bellamy , Courtney B. Vance , Denzel Washington
Smart & Sexy: Male Celebrities with Degrees

Posted 9 hours ago

1. Terrence J

Terrence has a degree in Communications from North Carolina A&T University.

2. Laz Alonso

Laz Alonzo earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and worked on Wall Street as an investment banker.

3. 2 Chainz

The Atlanta rapper has a degree from Alabama State University.

4. Hill Harper

Hill Harper has a B.A. from Brown & received his Jurist Doctor and Master of Public Administration from Harvard.

5. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classical Music and Composition from the US International University.

6. John Legend

John Legend has Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature from the University of Pennsylvania.

7. Lance Gross

Lance Gross graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. (PR Photos)

8.

Courtney B. Vance has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama and also met his future wife Angela Bassett while they were both there studying.

9. Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller got his Bachelor’s in Literature from Princeton in 1995.

10. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has a B.A. in Journalism and Drama from Fordham University in NY. (PR Photos)

11. Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat earned a Degree in Communications and worked on Wall Street for a while before turning to music. (PR)

12. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson earned a Bachelor’s in General Studies at the University of Miami.

13. Bill Bellamy

Bill Bellamy attended Rutgers and received a B.S. in Economics in 1989. (PR Photos)

14. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.

15. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan earned his B.A. in “Cultural Geography” at the University of North Carolina.

16. Shaquille O’Neal

NBA Legend Shaq O’Neal or rather Dr. O’Neal received his Doctoral Degree in Education from Barry University.

17. Finesse Mitchell

Comedian Finesse Mitchell graduated from the University of Miami. (Photo: Retna)

