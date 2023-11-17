Shaved, Sexy, & Serving: A Look Back At Cassie’s Best Hairstyles

While Cassie has had numerous hairstyles throughout her multifaceted career, her bold, half-shaved cut made her a hair household name. She wore the style at a time when others chose long, soft layers, romantic curls, and braided, natural hairstyles.
Cassie, who was signed to Bad Boy Records in 2006 and dating the label’s head, Puff Daddy, stood out with an audacity that was contagious and a beauty that was unmistakable. In the words of Indie Arie, she proved that women are not their hair.”
The singer wore the style to various red carpets, celebrity events, and family functions. Cassie rocked it with etched side designs, dyed blonde hair, in a mohawk, and with soft, cascading curls. She paired the look with gowns, dressed-down ensembles, and everything in between.
But once her eye-popping coif hit the news, her images spread like wildfire. When Cassie shaved her head, so did her fans. And the trend started moving to other artists in music and entertainment as well.
Cassie was a beauty influencer even before the title had an official name.
Cassie talked about her hair choices in previous interviews. When asked if she was shocked by her influence, she told Dropout UK, “I was definitely shocked because, in the first three months of having the cut, everybody thought I had lost my mind … and then it just became a part of me, and I shaved the other side … It was very flattering that other people wanted to do it a well.”
Was Cassie’s iconic shaved hair the result of a request from Puff Daddy (Diddy)?
While many credit Cassie for championing the edgy cut and changing the game for women across the globe it is rumored that Diddy had something to do with it. Amid current legal battles and sexual abuse allegations, a video of Yung Joc talking about Diddy, Cassie, and her fly cut has resurfaced.
Sitting in a studio, Joc recalls sitting with the couple at the time and hearing Diddy tell Cassie to shave her head “on one side.” According to Joc, the “Me & U” singer cut her hair shortly after.
While we don’t know the source of Cassie’s hair inspiration, we do know she remains one for us. Starting with her edgy shaved style, continuing with bobs and wavy curls, and ending with messy buns and dyed tresses, Cassie is a hair icon.
See some of our favorite looks below.
1. Cassie at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.Source:Getty
Not afraid to make a statement, Cassie donned an ombre lime green/yellow wig to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Together with neutral makeup and a bronze glow, Cassie ate this look up.
2. Cassie at the 2017 Revolt Music Conference.Source:Getty
Cassie at attended the 2017 REVOLT Music Conference gala and dinner giving soft glam. Her romantic curls and side-part are everything.
3. Cassie at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2018.Source:Getty
Cassie chose a French bun, pulled-up style for the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy gala in 2018. The style was sophisticated and elegant.
4. Cassie at the 40th Anniversary Louis Vuitton Lunar Landing Tribute.Source:Getty
Cassie lit up the museum red carpet rocking her signature shaved cut with funky designs and long black hair.
5. Cassie at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.Source:Getty
It’s giving futuristic! Cassie rocked a flirty, futuristic style to the 2022 CFDA Awards. She paired an avant-garde blazer look with equally dramatic makeup and out-of-this-world hair.
6. Cassie at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party.Source:Getty
Cassie is giving sultry sophistication with a messy bun and dark lip at the 208 GQ Men of the Year party. The look screams grown woman – and we love it!
7. Cassie at the 2018 Met Gala.Source:Getty
Cassie’s waves are everything in this asymmetric bob worn to the 2018 Met Gala. The chic style compliments her suited look perfectly.
8. Cassie at the 2009 BET Awards.Source:Getty
Cassie attended the 2009 BET Awards giving edgy seductress. Get into her shaved hair, shimmering earrings, and cut-out dress.
9. Cassie at the 2010 Fashion’s Night Out with Nicole Miller.Source:Getty
Cassie hosted a Fashion’s Night Out event with designer Nicole Miller in 2010. For the event, she chose her shaved style and platinum blonde soft waves.
10. Cassie at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.Source:Getty
Cassie attended the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” premiere at Tribeca with a soft glam look. Her hair is tousled in a messy bob with long, tight tendrils.
11. Cassie at the 2017 Met Gala.Source:Getty
Cassie attended the 2017 Met Gala looking drop-dead gorgeous. She adorned her pinned-up long tresses with a celestial ear accessory.
12. Cassie at 2016 Epic Fest.Source:Getty
Cassie is giving curls for the girls, and we are swooning. Her waves and crimps are a moment.
13. Cassie at the “The Perfect Match” Premiere.Source:Getty
Cassie attends the premiere of “The Perfect Match” looking romantic, sexy, and glamorous. She pinned her ombre brown wavy tresses on the side and shines.