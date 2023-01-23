Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Altercation With Memphis Grizzlies, Twitter Still Turns Viral Photo Into Album Artwork

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Days removed from his heated exchange with the Memphis Grizzlies, Shannon Sharpe is having a change of heart.

The Hall of Fame tight end was more relaxed when it came to Monday morning’s episode of Undisputed with Skip Bayless, where he was regretful of bumping heads with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, and Steven Adams.

Before the show commenced, moderator Jen Hale gave Sharpe the floor to speak on his actions over the weekend.

“As you probably have heard or seen Friday night at the Lakers game, I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe continued. “I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired.”

Friday night’s verbal altercation began when Brooks mouthed off to Sharpe. Then Sharpe then could be seen on the court yelling passionately at the Grizzlies players, who then run over to confront him before team staff and security intervened to make sure the competitiveness didn’t turn physically violent.

But now, Sharpe says that no matter how the issue began, he shouldn’t have engaged in the manner that he did.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong,” Sharpe said. “I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Twitter acknowledged the apology but still came with the jokes and turned the viral photo of an incensed Shannon Sharpe in the arena into a meme. Check out some of the best reactions below.

