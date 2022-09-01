Her GOATness!: A Serena Williams Photo Album From 25 Years At The U.S. Open

Serena Williams is arguably the best athlete this planet has ever seen. Her dominance over the sport of tennis is one of the greatest feats of any professional athlete, man, or woman. But sadly, every superhero’s reign must end, and Williams could be stepping away from the game of tennis.
After she announced last month that she was contemplating retirement, fans circled her 2022 US Open appearance as the last time they may ever get to see Williams compete in a sport she dominated for nearly three decades.
Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, has been ranked #1 for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks, has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times, and has won 14 major women’s doubles titles with her sister Venus. The pair are unbeaten in Grand Slam doubles finals. Not to mention Serena has won over $94 million in prize money!
If there was one tennis tournament that exemplified Williams’ superiority over the sport, it would have to be the US Open. She’s appeared in the finals of the tourney 10 times, winning six titles in the 25-year span. She won her first US Open in 1999 when she was 17 years old. The young firey teenager wore beads in her hair like her sister Venus and dominated the field. Williams would go take US Open victories in 2002 and then again in 2008. In 2011 she found her groove, advancing to the finals the next four years in a row, losing the first and then winning three straight.
So far in the 2022 US Open, Williams has given her fans so much to be proud of. Serena Williams won her first match against Danka Kovinic during the first round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 29. She then followed that up with another victory in the second round against Anett Kontaveit. After her win against Kontaveit fans held up signs to show the legend how much they adored her, win, lose, or draw.
As we watch the end of an amazing run, by an even more amazing human being, let’s never forget all the wonderful moments Serena gave us, especially at the US Open. To make sure we always remember the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tennis,’ we put together a photo album of Serena Williams’ 25 years at the US Open.
Check it out below.
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the USA in action against Nicole Pratt of Australia at the United States Open in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 31, 1998 in New York, New York.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 11: Serena Williams of the USA in action against Martina Hingis of Switzerland (not pictured) at the United States Open in Flushing, New York on September 11, 1999, in New York, United States of America. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Serena Williams of the USA holds the winner’s trophy after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland at the Women’s Singles Final at the United States Open in Flushing, New York on September 11, 1999, in New York, New York.
Serena Williams of the US reacts to losing a point in her quarter-final match against Lindsay Davenport of the US 06 September 2000 at the US Open Tennis Tournament in Flushing Meadows, NY. Davenport won 6-4, 6-2. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Carole NEWSOME
Fourth-seeded Venus Williams of the US (L) stands with her sister Serena before the trophy ceremony after their women’s final match at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, 08 September 2001. Venus won the US Open final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over younger sister Serena in the first Grand Slam final between blacks and the first between sisters in 117 years. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Number one seeded Serena Williams of the US returns a forehand to Nathalie Dechy of France at the US Open Tennis tournament on August 30 2002 at Flushing Meadows, NY. Williams won 6-1, 6-1. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
Flushing Meadows, NY: At the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 5, 2002, Serena Williams holds up her winning trophy after defeating her sister Venus Williams in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 07: Serena Williams is upset about a call during her match against Jennifer Capriati at the 2004 US Open. (Photo by Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Serena Williams falls to her sister, Venus, 7-6 6-2 in a women’s quarter final match at the 2005 U. S. Open in Flushing, New York. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 04: Serena Williams returns a shot during her fourth-round 2006 U.S. Open match against Amelie Mauresmo at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Williams lost, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Number 8 seed Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Number 1 seed Justine Henin from Belgium during their quarterfinal match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 04 September 2007. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams (USA) celebrates her win over Jelena Jankovic (SRB) to win the Women’s singles championship during Day Fourteen of the 2008 US Open tennis tournament held in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo by Lorenzo Ciniglio/Corbis via Getty Images)
September 12, 2009: Serena Williams, of the USA in action during her 6-4, 7-5 semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters of Belgium in the US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot against Samantha Stosur of Australia during the Women’s Singles Final on Day Fourteen of the 2011 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2011, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Serena Williams of the United States reacts to winning the women’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2012 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. Serena Williams defeated Victoria Azarenka in the final, 6–2, 2–6, 7–5 to win the women’s singles tennis title at the 2012 US Open. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)
September 08, 2013: Victoria Azarenka of Bulgaria and Serena Williams pose with trophies after Williams defeated Azarenka in the Women’s Singles final during the US Open Tennis Championships at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds up the trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the women’s final at the US Open tennis championship in New York, September 7, 2014. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Serena Williams of the United States during the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2015 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)
September 8, 2016 Serena Williams (USA) in action during her semifinal loss to Karolina Pliskova (CZE) during the US Open, at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, NY. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 6: Serena Williams of the United States at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)
2019 US Open Tennis Tournament- Day Three. Serena Williams of the United States reacts during her match against Catherine McNally of the United States in the Women’s Singles Round Two match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27th, 2019 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during her Women’s Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Eleven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: The crowd acknowledges Serena Williams of the United States after her victory against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)