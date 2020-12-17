Rona Where?: These Rappers Continue To Party & Behave Like We’re Not In The Middle of A Pandemic

It’s no secret that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but based on the moves of your favorite Hip-Hop artists, you probably couldn’t tell that was the case at all.

It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 has upended all of our lives and has infected and taken the lives of millions of people around the world. Here in the United States, the situation is currently dire thanks to the incompetent leadership of the lame-duck president Donald Trump, his administration, and the Republicans who ridiculously continue to follow his lead. The virus has infected over 17 million Americans, and the country has reached the grim milestone of over 300,000 total deaths.

One would think that would be a wake-up call for people to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing to giving them their best chance to protect themselves from COVID-19 as vaccine distribution efforts begin to ramp up in the United States and around the world.

Sadly that is not the case when it to Hip-Hop artists and some Black celebs who continue to party and behave as if rona isn’t in the air, still displaying just how tone-deaf they can be. Just recently, Cardi B and her on-again, off-again, and on-again husband Offset held a big Belly-themed party to celebrate his party. Guests included 2Chainz, Quavo, TakeOff, Da Baby, Polo G, Trina, Porsha Williams, DJ Drama, Todd & Kandi Burress-Tucker, Jacquees, Stunna4Vegas, and more. Offset was also gifted a $700k custom, Lamborghini.

According to a press release, before guests could enjoy the signature cocktails and party like Rona ain’t here, they had to take a COVID-19 test. The building where the extravaganza took place was also sanitized, plus there were masks and sanitizing stations located throughout the party. Keep in mind a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re not infected.

The party followed Offset’s comments claiming he wouldn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, but he had no problem risking lives to celebrate his birthday. As one Twitter user accurately asked:

“How y’all scared of the vaccine but not scared of Covid?”

Also, you would think the death of Fred Da Godson and Scarface, Slim Thug, and Jeremih’s bouts with COVID-19 would scare some sense into these rappers. Sadly that is not the case.

You can peep more knucklehead rappers and singers who continue to play a dangerous game with COVID-19 in the gallery below.

—

Photo: @KRTHEKIDPRODUCTIONS / @EVERYTHINGDIGITALPROD

Rona Where?: These Rappers Continue To Party & Behave Like We’re Not In The Middle of A Pandemic was originally published on hiphopwired.com